Rumble on Windows? New Tech Test and Battle.Net Catalog Update

The chances of me playing a mobile game are slim to none, so this is a positive.
Very Happy. O hate play on phone, so for me is possitive.
Should've done this a while ago.Had to use my husband's phone to get the gnome pet because my phone couldn't support the game. 🫠
would actually play rumble while queuing up WoW if it were on windowshope it goes through!
I certainly wasn't super excited to play it on mobile (I think a lot of us only did it for the achieves/toys) - but if it was on Windows, I'd at least try a bit harder to get into it / keep it as a "something to play when I'm bored of WoW" game
I already play it on PC using an emulator so having native support would be great.
The game made my Iphone 12 burn when I last tried to run it and never tried again after that. Would be nice to throw on my 2nd monitor to not worry about my phone going kaboom or searing my flesh off after 3 minutes of running it :)
The game is fun, but some progression blocks and normal daily grind type stuff threw me out of the mood. Hope with it coming to pc there will be more cross promotion stuff, would grind happily if it were for a mount or something in wow like the previous battle pet.
cool, a game no one asked for. wont even install.
I only play mobile games when I'm at the doctor's office. I have used an emulator before it's just not as convenient as if this was in the Blizzard launcher. I could see myself toying with it when I don't want to get into anything deeper.
lol using the windows vista logo for this postlooks so dated