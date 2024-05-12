Alpha Inscription & Cata Professions - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 326

First Look at Alpha Inscription

Cata Profession Levelling Cost Calculator



Hi Everyone,



I'm making this post with the pre-approval of the sub's moderators and hoping to get some feedback and suggestions.



I've been working on a new tool for WoW for a while, and it's finally in a state where people can start using (or rather testing) it.



It's a customizable profession leveling guide generator, similar to my New World one, which uses the most recent data from official auction house API and recipe information from the most recent patch. Updates are automated, so it will always stay up-to-date.



For now I only implemented the Cataclysm classic, and working on the rest, as well as improvements on both accuracy and usability.



https://gaming.tools/wow



What I'm planning to add next:



Ability to exclude recipes and reagents from the guides.

Full summary of shopping list with an option to export to TSM.

Option to adjust the minimum acceptable skill up chance, which is currently automated and prefers 100%.



And some screenshots below:



I sincerely hope you will find it useful and enjoy it.



Adain

Hi Everyone,I'm making this post with the pre-approval of the sub's moderators and hoping to get some feedback and suggestions.I've been working on a new tool for WoW for a while, and it's finally in a state where people can start using (or rather testing) it.It's a customizable profession leveling guide generator, similar to my New World one, which uses the most recent data from official auction house API and recipe information from the most recent patch. Updates are automated, so it will always stay up-to-date.For now I only implemented the Cataclysm classic, and working on the rest, as well as improvements on both accuracy and usability.What I'm planning to add next:And some screenshots below:I sincerely hope you will find it useful and enjoy it.Adain

Cataclysm Plans with Limited Time

Old world mat prices are likely to transition downward initially due to flying, so taking a pause on flipping.

Running two accounts is not necessarily viable right now.

Focusing on a few professions - Alchemy Transmutes & Jewelcrafting

Keeping secondary professions up to date - Cooking & Fishing

Learning Archaeology on my Alchemist for a chance at the Vial of the Sands

Current influx of players pre-patch has a spike in demand & token prices falling.



Transmog vs. Twink Items



Hey guys, I recently came back to the game and wanted to do some dungeon running for xmog/sellables. For starters I know Deadmines is not the greatest dungeon for this, But I have a goal of running all the instances from classic to Wotlk. Mostly, I just find this kind of stuff enjoyable.



Video format



During my 100 runs I was using a druid that's currently set up with about 180 movement speed(working on this). Run's were roughly 3.5 minutes using tiger dash, Stampeding roar and Ruby hare figurine.



I also kept roughly 300ish Gray/white items with a combined value about 80k~ I've never been in the white/gray xmog market before and was surprised at how fast some of it was selling.



Since I received so many duplicates of the zone wide BOE blues, I have separated the items to multiple servers that I have bank alts on to increase the sale rate. This which will skew the results a bit but, after just 2 postings I've sold roughly 20k worth

Hey guys, I recently came back to the game and wanted to do some dungeon running for xmog/sellables. For starters I know Deadmines is not the greatest dungeon for this, But I have a goal of running all the instances from classic to Wotlk. Mostly, I just find this kind of stuff enjoyable.Video format https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXA-RQf5TOw During my 100 runs I was using a druid that's currently set up with about 180 movement speed(working on this). Run's were roughly 3.5 minutes using tiger dash, Stampeding roar and Ruby hare figurine.I also kept roughly 300ish Gray/white items with a combined value about 80k~ I've never been in the white/gray xmog market before and was surprised at how fast some of it was selling.Since I received so many duplicates of the zone wide BOE blues, I have separated the items to multiple servers that I have bank alts on to increase the sale rate. This which will skew the results a bit but, after just 2 postings I've sold roughly 20k worth



AFAIK some of these items would be worth a lot more if you farmed with a level 10



e.g. instead of all those blues being worth 200k they'd be worth maybe 100k each



https://xpoff.com/threads/a-comprehensive-guide-to-farming-bis-boe-i29s-i42s-in-dragonflight.98871/



This is my most recent sale:



Item was listed for 2500g and mine sold at 100K because a level 1-9 character can equip it.



If you're going to be doing 500+ runs in dungeons level 10s can run into you might as well take 2 days to twink a level 10 and run the dungeons with that.



A level 10 MW for example will have ~50 ilevel in addition to max move speed, they'll clear the dungeon as fast as they can run through it since they just one shot mobs.



AFAIK some of these items would be worth a lot more if you farmed with a level 10e.g. instead of all those blues being worth 200k they'd be worth maybe 100k eachThis is my most recent sale:Item was listed for 2500g and mine sold at 100K because a level 1-9 character can equip it.If you're going to be doing 500+ runs in dungeons level 10s can run into you might as well take 2 days to twink a level 10 and run the dungeons with that.A level 10 MW for example will have ~50 ilevel in addition to max move speed, they'll clear the dungeon as fast as they can run through it since they just one shot mobs.

Mixology in Season of Discovery

With phase 3 in SoD we now have access to some profession specializations, including the alchemy specializations that increase your yields on average. Now that the initial launch hype is over margins are slimming and understanding the specializations effect is key.

Further Reading