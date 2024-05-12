This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Alpha Inscription & Cata Professions - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 326
WoW
Posted
1 hr 55 min ago
by
SamadanPlaysWoW
Hello! Welcome to the 326th edition of the WoW Economy Weekly Wrap-up!
This week we take a look at Inscription in The War Within Alpha. We also have Cataclysm Classic and tools for levelling professions and things to focus on when you have limited time. On top of that, we have a discussion over transmog vs. twink items and making the most of Alchemy profits in Season of Discovery!
My name is
Samadan
and I'll be your guide through the World of Gold Making!
First Look at Alpha Inscription
Zanzarful
continues his excellent coverage of each profession, this time with Inscription. It currently looks like more of the same with Missives, Contracts and Darkmoon Decks...
There's a lot still to unpack here as not everything can be tested, but Treatise's are likely to be in high demand along with all the standard items we've come to expect with Inscription.
Cata Profession Levelling Cost Calculator
We've seen plenty of profession levelling guides when it comes to deciding what to make next for that all important skillup, but very few that will calculate the total cost based on current AH prices to give you a true idea as to what you're letting yourself in for.
This is especially important with Cataclysm Classic because in order to learn the latest recipes, you need to level up from 1 in the previous expansions. This was an amazing system as a barrier to entry and one that kept all old world materials in constant demand as players levelled new professions from scratch.
u/AdainRivers
has put together such a site to help players decide on the true cost of levelling a profession..
Hi Everyone,
I'm making this post with the pre-approval of the sub's moderators and hoping to get some feedback and suggestions.
I've been working on a new tool for WoW for a while, and it's finally in a state where people can start using (or rather testing) it.
It's a customizable profession leveling guide generator, similar to my New World one, which uses the most recent data from official auction house API and recipe information from the most recent patch. Updates are automated, so it will always stay up-to-date.
For now I only implemented the Cataclysm classic, and working on the rest, as well as improvements on both accuracy and usability.
https://gaming.tools/wow
What I'm planning to add next:
Ability to exclude recipes and reagents from the guides.
Full summary of shopping list with an option to export to TSM.
Option to adjust the minimum acceptable skill up chance, which is currently automated and prefers 100%.
And some screenshots below:
I sincerely hope you will find it useful and enjoy it.
Adain
This is such a great breakdown, it allows the player to see where the pinch points are in cost for any particular profession as you level it. Also, an aspiring goblin can see where the material demand is highest and the prices involved to be able to flip some core materials or go farm them.
The modern system in Retail foregoes this need for previous expansions and in many ways, there is little to gain from having them any more except for the occasional transmog, pet or mount that still sells.
Cataclysm Plans with Limited Time
A someone who, like many has a very limited time to play, I have put together my thoughts and plans for Cataclysm Classic with the aim for earning gold to make enough to buy Tokens for game time.
The key takeaways here are..
Old world mat prices are likely to transition downward initially due to flying, so taking a pause on flipping.
Running two accounts is not necessarily viable right now.
Focusing on a few professions - Alchemy Transmutes & Jewelcrafting
Keeping secondary professions up to date - Cooking & Fishing
Learning Archaeology on my Alchemist for a chance at the Vial of the Sands
Current influx of players pre-patch has a spike in demand & token prices falling.
There's always so much to do in any one expansion and those with limited time must decide what's most important and fun!
Transmog vs. Twink Items
There was in interesting discussion this week over the difference between doing dungeon runs for transmog or leveraging the level at which you run those dungeons to open up a market for twink items as well..
Hey guys, I recently came back to the game and wanted to do some dungeon running for xmog/sellables. For starters I know Deadmines is not the greatest dungeon for this, But I have a goal of running all the instances from classic to Wotlk. Mostly, I just find this kind of stuff enjoyable.
Video format
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXA-RQf5TOw
During my 100 runs I was using a druid that's currently set up with about 180 movement speed(working on this). Run's were roughly 3.5 minutes using tiger dash, Stampeding roar and Ruby hare figurine.
I also kept roughly 300ish Gray/white items with a combined value about 80k~ I've never been in the white/gray xmog market before and was surprised at how fast some of it was selling.
Since I received so many duplicates of the zone wide BOE blues, I have separated the items to multiple servers that I have bank alts on to increase the sale rate. This which will skew the results a bit but, after just 2 postings I've sold roughly 20k worth
The key initial takaways from this are that firstly, it's done for fun as an enjoyable activity. Many enjoy just powering through dungeons to see if they get lucky with a rare transmog item. The second is leveraging duplicate items and spreading them over several servers which sounds like a smart strategy, so long as you can manage inventory and swapping.
u/youaintmyrealdad
points out that many of these items would have a higher value if they were sold as twink items..
AFAIK some of these items would be worth a lot more if you farmed with a level 10
e.g. instead of all those blues being worth 200k they'd be worth maybe 100k each
https://xpoff.com/threads/a-comprehensive-guide-to-farming-bis-boe-i29s-i42s-in-dragonflight.98871/
This is my most recent sale:
Item was listed for 2500g and mine sold at 100K because a level 1-9 character can equip it.
If you're going to be doing 500+ runs in dungeons level 10s can run into you might as well take 2 days to twink a level 10 and run the dungeons with that.
A level 10 MW for example will have ~50 ilevel in addition to max move speed, they'll clear the dungeon as fast as they can run through it since they just one shot mobs.
This is why low levels boosting through dungeons is a thing due to how powerful twinked characters can be. It's a great example of understanding several potential markets and if you're going to be running dungeons for transmog, you might as well run it for twink items at the same time.
Mixology in Season of Discovery
TheLazyGoldmaker
has some great lessons in how to leverage the bonus 30% crafting volume with Mixology for Alchemy..
With phase 3 in SoD we now have access to some profession specializations, including the alchemy specializations that increase your yields on average. Now that the initial launch hype is over margins are slimming and understanding the specializations effect is key.
What I also found cool was the site TheLazyGoldmaker uses to visualize price trends in Classic -
J.P.Worgen
It has a really nice interface for seeing prices over time ...
Further Reading
Most of this information was discussed and originally posted on the
/r/woweconomy
subreddit or in the accompanying
Discord Server
.
I hope you found this useful and If you have any suggestions or feedback, please do say so in the comments below..
Until next time, Happy Goldmaking!
Samadan
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post