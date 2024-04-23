All Dragonflight Raids Nerfed by 10% Health and Damage on Season 4 PTR

Nice.
Lovely change
+11% health etc. to M+ is probably worth calling out in its own headline.
Not sure why anyone would be surprised. With the mount coming from just normal, and remix around the corner they are probably trying to make it easier to get what you want from the raids before remix launches. M+ wise, it really sucks for those who want to do keys and now have even more of a jump to difficulty.
Why is the assumption that the difficulty is added on the end? Wouldnt it make more sense that a 10 is the equivalent of an 11, a 2=12.3=13 etc. rather than your assumption of 2=12.11, 3 = 13.22 etc?
And then when all the raids become Awakened, doesn't this nerf become pointless since they will all scale back up to current ilvl ranges?
Now nerf Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands raids already, Blizz!