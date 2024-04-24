All Dragonflight Raids Nerfed by 10% Health and Damage in Season 4

Nice.
Lovely change
+11% health etc. to M+ is probably worth calling out in its own headline.
Not sure why anyone would be surprised. With the mount coming from just normal, and remix around the corner they are probably trying to make it easier to get what you want from the raids before remix launches. M+ wise, it really sucks for those who want to do keys and now have even more of a jump to difficulty.
Why is the assumption that the difficulty is added on the end? Wouldnt it make more sense that a 10 is the equivalent of an 11, a 2=12.3=13 etc. rather than your assumption of 2=12.11, 3 = 13.22 etc?
And then when all the raids become Awakened, doesn't this nerf become pointless since they will all scale back up to current ilvl ranges?
Now nerf Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands raids already, Blizz!
Oh hell yeah we just vibing this seasonjust clearingjust chilling
Health and damage of all creatures in Dragonflight Mythic and Mythic+ dungeons has been increased by 11% Is this the only numbers tweak for the dungeons?
Another massively overtuned M+ season incoming... Shame... Blizzard, can we have some fun for a once?
Health and damage of all creatures in Dragonflight Mythic and Mythic+ dungeons has been increased by 11%This works out to be about one key level of difference making the new +10s (rewards cap) feel like old +21s.Where did you get those numbers? Because post buff hp/dmg a 10 feels like/is roughly a 26-27 on live, not a 21.
Why buff those dungeons ? Df had mostly awful dungeons...
Interesting hope the raid nerf goes live.Mythic+ buff 11% and the raid nerfed 10% I do wonder if one of them was an error.
The calculations are just wrong for M+: In season 3: a +20 key is 380% scaling over base, meaning a 480% multiplierIn season 4: old +10 keys become m0, so +11 keys become +2, then a new +10 is an old +19 with 436% multiplierwith this buff the base gets buffed by 11% so the new multiplier is 436*1,11=484% Which puts a +10 in line with the current 20s, far from 21 being at 528%.
they should have done +40 mob health and 10% damage. mob die too fast only bursty classes are good in these kinda meta cant play my feral/ affli lock.