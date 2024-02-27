All 8 New Hero Talent Trees Now on Wowhead

I'm impressed the rogue tree manages to add even more buttons with less flavor. The Dev must be playing with a flight simulator setup
I can't wait to see what the felscarred demon hunter does... sounds very promising; hopefully they make our meta like demo's in warlords with the tree
Imagine naming a spec "Commander" and then giving it next to zero ally buffing capability.
Happy aug noises.
Diabolist seems cool. seems to cater more to the Demo side of things.
i think some ideas look neat. i like the diabolist one. seems very warlockish and probably feels alike the class fantasy.
man the colossus warrior sounds like SMASH !
MOUNTAIN OF MUSCLE AND SCARS!the best straight stat anyone can get.
This concept is super boring, it's just another glorified talent layer (mostly passive), with another name. I'm flabbergasted to the fact that people can't see that
Giving warriors a talent that you have to stand in place and can't move while using it's ability just dumb af. In every m+ seasons melee sucking the big D all the time. You have to move away from everything, etc. It also seems blizz hates arms warriors now(in pve specially). No real burst, no ccs, no self def.. now we can't even move xd (5% size increase also stupid).
Why can't they just give us sub classes and be done with it? I would come back in a heart beat if we got some sort of necromancer class. Idc if it's own class or a sub class of a warlock or Death knight.
the only thing i dont like about the rogue one is having to use fient as an offenseive ability when its a defensive ability..... seems counter productive and not good class design. I love everything else about it though because im a HUGE killing spree fan and im so glad they are finally giving it some love maybe the talent will be worth taking
Elune's Chosen and Wildstalker look meh at best. :(
Most of these are pretty meh. Also Luminosity doesn't make any sense at all. I think they need to be switched around.So basically Elune's Chosen is pretty much mandatory. Wildstalker seems clumsy.Scalecommander does literally no ally buffing at all.What was the point of these again?
Bring back Class Halls!I am not mad at Hero Talents, but what's the point of adding and adding modifiers to weave into a spec of choice. I would rather have Tier be my "Hero Talent" to make gameplay more fun. This adds more tuning and complications for other specs to compete against each other. I love the idea of Hero Talents and I think it would've been the best opportunity to revamp Class Halls in a new way for you to learn more about your Class. I would love if Blizzard revamped class halls into a cosmetic social hub again. For example, I been a Warlock main for a while now and I haven't felt like a real Warlock since Legion. I would love if they added new animations, transmogs, mounts, and theme for each Hero specialization of choice. I don't mind the idea of borrowed power but I feel Hero Talents are bringing bloat to modifiers in the game to track to min/max. I would love more flavor and lore of the "Hero Talent" idea and make it more fun for new and returning players to brag about their class. Thanks for your time!
I like the warrior one, as an arms warrior main all these sound cool, I’m hoping for more aesthetic changes though more than gameplay
I seriously just created an account to say: The "Trickster" is terrible :( Don't we have enough buttons to press already?Now we *have* to use "all" the defense skills, too?