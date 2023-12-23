Alara'shinu - Secret Nature-Themed Demon Hunter Warglaive Found

Balancing Nature and Fel

Not well, I would say.

I never thought I would be standing here. I've only ever heard rumors of the Dream, but never knew its wonders.

I turned my back on it. I accepted the fel. I became the very force that sought to destroy it. I... betrayed this land.

I feel as though at any moment the very wind will hurl me from this place. Back to the temple on the Broken Shores, where I belong.

Landeron Felfury: What have I done!

Landeron Felfury: We always speak of what we have given, but have any of us thought just once about what has been TAKEN?

Landeron Felfury: Imagine being so... arrogant as to portray our lust for power as selflessness.

Landeron Felfury: I feel as if I am going to be sick... I cannot.

Landeron Felfury: I cannot think... I must travel to Val'sharah. Perhaps Elune's guidance will lead me to the right path.

Landeron Felfury says: What now?

Landeron Felfury says: I have meditated endlessly. Whatever light Elune may offer to illuminate my path, I will gladly follow!

Landeron Felfury says: But... her temple offers only silence.

Landeron Felfury says: Enough. This was a fruitless effort. I am going home.

Landeron Felfury says: Perhaps some rest will serve me better than waiting for guidance that will never arrive.

What?

I can hardly believe your tale, but here you stand before me. What does this mean? Does Elune condone the use of fel? Was the Dream itself speaking to you through my memories? What force bestowed the warglaive upon you?

So many questions to answer. But I do know that I should continue using what powers I have in the defense of Azeroth, at least for now. You have helped me restore my vision of the future. My past had left me blinded for so long...

Thank you, <player>. May we speak again soon.