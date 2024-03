Is There an AH Cartel?

Hey Everyone,



Anyone watching closely the Cosmic Ink markets in EU during reset day?

If you do, I guess you know about those guys how immediately drop the price from 199.99g to 129.99g with a wall of 500 pieces of Cosmic Ink at 5-10g differences in a descending order in like 5 minutes. No undercutting or price action was going on for hours now at the market, someone reset the price to 199.99g and they immeditely started doing this. Who are they?



There are a lot of possibilities, honestly. While there are "cartels" and "AH Bots", those are more boogeymen. Most of it comes from the fact that the new profession system and region-wide AH forces a focus on volume sales at rock bottom prices. It could be anything. Someone who took the time to make or buy the inks at a price they're willing to go low on, someone who got a great deal on materials, someone who doesn't see a future in the market and is trying to divest and doesn't want to take a year to do it, someone tired of the same AH games and willing to push the price stupid low just to get out of the market.... There are a lot of options, and each is as likely as the last, especially this late in the season, and with season 4 being a wildcard.



We do have what I would call cartels, yeah. It's a risky and difficult thing to do, because it involves having a pretty iron control of the market. It's easier to do on server-side markets rather than region-wide markets, and usually requires a truly stupid amount of capital so that you can control the market with constant resets to push the price higher, or, by constantly pushing the price lower so that you will consistently hold higher market share. It's something that really requires multiple people doing multiple different jobs, watching different markets, one controlling your posting, one controlling purchasing, sometimes some controlling crafting or farming. Trying to control pricing on any given item is far more difficult than you'd imagine.



It has obvious disadvantages, though, and usually fails over time, if not pretty quickly, for the same reason it does in real life (Outside of government intervention.) You can't really control the prices by buying people out and relisting in most markets, because you can't stop people from simply putting up more and continuing to undercut you. As vigilant as you might be, it will slip through the cracks, and the damn will burst, especially with finite cash reserves, which becomes more and more risky as you try to control the market.



You also can't simply keep bellow a profitable rate to force other people in the market out- that works for a while, but it's mostly impossible to stop people from breaking that, because that loses you money hard too- and even if you think you can manage that, frustrating too many players in the market can force people to liquidate bellow costs, forcing you to either go lower, or buy their supply, or wait (which kind of negates the point).



That doesn't stop people from forming cartels altogether. I've spoken to groups of plays who work in concert to try and control the market like that. Most don't stick with it, because it's more difficult than you'd imagine it would be to do. I did it myself once, accidentally, by encouraging some guildies to get into a market. We would sometimes be so active in posting in a specific market that was server-side, our guild would literally control the market within reason for significant amounts of time. We weren't really trying to do that, it sorta just happened, and between other people entering the market and prices changing on some goods, to say nothing of long-term boredom, that stranglehold fails.

Rare Drop Farms



Sometimes I miss the old days of grinding down tons of mobs for that potential for a rare drop that could make a good amount of money. Are there any things left like this in retail wow? Is there anywhere I can find high value transmogs or recipes and what not to farm? Just looking for some brainless stuff to do on my wfh days. Thanks!

Off the top of my head, you got the world drop mounts in BFA, dune scavenger m/terrified mule pack/ bloodfeaster and goldenmane. You can farm 20x abyss crystal for the blood serpent. You also got the honeyback harvester mount if you're alliance. Although this one is bop while the other ones are Boe and therefore tradable

Varruth's Guillotine sells very good, and "easy to farm".





https://youtu.be/QODRjBSx-Vo Old dungeons are easy and sell quite alot, usuall 2-3 hours of farming a week can bring in a easy 10-30k a day without really trying. I've made some videos on it. Im about to post an updated one as well on a new farm.

