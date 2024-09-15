A Full Story Walkthrough of Nerub'ar Palace w/ Cinematic Analysis

So tired of the ethereals acting like they're playing 5d chess and being all mysterious as if it's cool to hear about them and their latest mystery plot for the thousandth time.
Positive: Loving the story of The War Within so far, and I like/don't mind some mystery.Somewhat skeptical about: I am still a bit worried about the pacing of The Worldsoul Saga's story. I hope they don't hold onto mysteries or leave things unanswered for too long. I'd rather they reveal some things every now and then and just give us new plot lines and mysteries. I don't think I can wait until the last patch of TWW to know a bit more about what specifically Xal wants to do.Negative: "OnLy ThE sTrOnGeSt SuRvIvE" is so corny, lame, and makes the void seem less mysterious, kinda stupid, and the wrong kind of edgy.