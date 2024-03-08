8 Hour Extended WoW Maintenance on Tuesday, March 12th

Patch is probably the 19th then. If the patch is this Tuesday and they do 8hr maintenance and for whatever reason the game is unplayable upon the patch launching, it’s just a recipe for disaster since the patch never made it to the public PTR.
It’s happening! 10.2.6 launches Tuesday March 12th!
Let's Go!
It means there is an extended maintenance.
Can't wait to pay 100k gold for an achievement by donating to vendors in-game as part of this "unique event" on reset!
Means 8 hour maintenance, lol.
*grabs popcorn*
We've known the patch is on the 12th for awhile now. They said Dragonflight would be getting content updates every 8 weeks until TWW pre-patch. Using previous patches, you can find that 10.2.6 will be on March 12th, Fated will be on May 7th, 10.2.7 will be July 2nd, and TWW pre-patch will be August 27th.They did say around 8 weeks in the interview, not exactly, but I think its safe to assume that 8 weeks is their intent, with it only running longer if something hits a development snag, and largely being said to be an approximate timing to avoid any legal issues if they don't exactly hit the 8 week mark.
Looking forward to trying the fortnite event
WoW x Hello Kitty Island Crossover there it comes!
Would be surprised if they pushed the patch on 12th while the Hearthstone 10th Anniversary event is live, seems odd to have two events competing for player time. :)
IT'S HAPPENING!
8 hour maintenance but they still cant nerf DH after like 6 weeks of it being beyond busted in arenawild times man so glad im unsubbing from this trash
It means while I am working night shift if I wake up early I'll need to find something else to occupy my time.