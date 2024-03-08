Upcoming PvP Class Tuning Incoming on March 12 - Havoc DH Nerfs

These Havoc nerfs aren't enough (and this coming from a havoc main)
Havoc still got off easy, IMO.
PVP has been dead AF for so long.. who cares.
Day Late.Dollar Short.Be more proactive in the future, please.
LOL havoc nerfs are nowhere near enough.
Thanks for making DH a little bit harder to play. >:( Kinda butts into the PVE stuff we use. Hard to manage DPS in mythic raid and M+ when essence break is a main majority of us use. 482 HAVOC DH Main. Gotta roll a priest now since they pull 150k DPS easily at 440 ilvl.
The lone pvp dev has returned from his cubicle crawl! Good changes imo.
DH "nerfs" change nothing. We've been waiting months for them to respond, and this is the result. What a joke.
nerf soulscar and be done with it
Wow good job blizz, you nerfed havoc without completely destroying vengeance this time. That's a first this expansion...
Wowie. Lets knock the DHs down a few more spots.. As if being middle of the tree was not average enough.
Does anyone know if when they say "in PvP combat" that includes open world pvp?