12 New Hero Talent Trees Revealed - First Monk, Shaman, and Demon Hunter Trees

Mograine: Casts Death and Decay at his location that follows his position.

Casts at his location that follows his position. Whitemane: Casts Undeath on your target dealing Shadowfrost damage per stack every 3 seconds for 24 seconds. Each time Undeath deals damage it gains a stack. Cannot be Refreshed.

Casts on your target dealing Shadowfrost damage per stack every 3 seconds for 24 seconds. Each time deals damage it gains a stack. Cannot be Refreshed. Trollbane: Casts Chains of Ice on your target slowing their movement speed by 70% and increasing the damage they take from you by 5% for 8 seconds.

Casts on your target slowing their movement speed by 70% and increasing the damage they take from you by 5% for 8 seconds. Nazgrim: While Nazgrim is active you gain Apocalyptic Conquest, increasing your Strength by 5%.

On a Paler Horse: While outdoors you are able to mount your Acherus Deathcharger in combat.

While outdoors you are able to mount your Acherus Deathcharger in combat. Death Charge: Call upon your Death Charger to break free of movement impairment effects. For 10 seconds. While upon your Death Charger your movement speed is increased by 100%, you cannot be slowed, and you are immune to forced movement effects and knockbacks.

Horsemen's Aid: While at your aid, the Horsemen will occasionally cast Anti-Magic Shell on you and themselves at 80% effectiveness.

While at your aid, the Horsemen will occasionally cast on you and themselves at 80% effectiveness. Pact of the Apocalypse: When you take damage 5% of the damage is redirected to each active horseman.

Fury of the Horsemen: Every 50 Runic Power you spend extends the duration of the Horsemen's aid in combat by 1 second, up to 5 seconds.

Every 50 Runic Power you spend extends the duration of the Horsemen's aid in combat by 1 second, up to 5 seconds. A Feast of Souls: While you have 2 or more Horsemen aiding you, your Runic Power spending abilities deal 20% increased damage and have 10% chance to refund a Rune.

Death's Bargain: When you suffer a damaging effect equal to 25% of your maximum health, you instantly cast Death Pact at 50% effectiveness. May only occur every 2 minutes. When a Reaper's Mark explodes, the cooldowns of this effect and Death Pact are reduced by 5 seconds.

When you suffer a damaging effect equal to 25% of your maximum health, you instantly cast at 50% effectiveness. May only occur every 2 minutes. When a explodes, the cooldowns of this effect and are reduced by 5 seconds. Rune Carved Plates: Each Rune spent reduces the magic damage you take by 2% and each Rune generated reduces the physical damage you take by 2% for 5 seconds, up to 5 times.

Swift End: Reaper's Mark's cost is reduced by 1 Rune and its cooldown is reduced by 50%.

cost is reduced by 1 Rune and its cooldown is reduced by 50%. Painful Death:Reaper's Mark now explodes at 50 stacks and the first scythe of Exterminate has a 100% increased chance to apply Reaper's Mark.

Dark Talons: Marrowrend and Heart Strike (Blood), Consuming Killing Machine or Rime (Frost) has a 20% chance to increase the maximum stacks of an active Icy Talons by 1, up to 2 times.

Wither Away: Blood Plague (Blood) or Frost Fever (Frost) deals its damage in half the duration and the second scythe of Exterminate applies Blood Plague (Blood) or Frost Fever (Frost).

Death's Messenger: Reduces the cooldowns of Lichborne and Raise Dead by 30 seconds.

Reduces the cooldowns of Lichborne and Raise Dead by 30 seconds. Expelling Shield: When an enemy deals direct damage to your Anti-Magic Shell, their cast speed is reduced by 10% for 6 seconds.

Chaos Strike (Havoc), Fracture , and Shear (Vengeance) applies Reaver’s Mark which causes the target to take 15% increased damage for 5 seconds.

(Havoc), , and (Vengeance) applies which causes the target to take 15% increased damage for 5 seconds. Blade Dance (Havoc) and Soul Cleave (Vengeance) deal 3 additional glaive slashes to nearby targets for additional damage.

Keen Engagement: Reaver’s Glaive generates 20 Fury.

generates 20 Fury. Preemptive Strike: Throw Glaive deals damage to enemies near its initial target.

Evasive Action: Vengeful Retreat can be cast a second time within 3 seconds.

Vengeful Retreat can be cast a second time within 3 seconds. Unhindered Assault: Vengeful Retreat resets the cooldown of Felblade.

Army Unto Oneself: Felblade surrounds you with a Blade Ward , reducing physical damage taken by 10% for 5 seconds.

surrounds you with a , reducing physical damage taken by 10% for 5 seconds. Incorruptible Spirit: Consuming a Soul Fragment also heals you for an additional 15% over time.

Feral: Finishing move Dreadful Wound is not affected by Circle of Life and Death. (Feral) If a Dreadful Wound benefiting from Tiger's Fury is re-applied, the new Dreadful Wound deals damage as if Tiger's Fury was active.

Finishing move is not affected by (Feral) If a benefiting from is re-applied, the new deals damage as if was active. Guardian: Slash through your target in a wide arc, dealing physical damage to your target and additional damage to all other enemies in front of you.

Ruthless Aggression: Massive Attack increases your auto-attack speed by 20% for 6 seconds.

increases your auto-attack speed by 20% for 6 seconds. Killing Strikes: Massive Attack increases your Agility by 5% and the armor granted by Ironfur by 20% for 6 seconds.



Feral: Your first Tiger’s Fury after entering combat makes your next Ferocious Bite become a Massive Attack .

increases your Agility by 5% and the armor granted by Ironfur by 20% for 6 seconds. Your first after entering combat makes your next become a . Guardian: Your first Mangle after entering combat makes your next Maul become a Massive Attack.

Empowered Shapeshifting: Frenzied Regeneration can be cast in Cat Form for 40 Energy. Bear Form reduces magic damage you take by 4%. Shred , Swipe , and Mangle damage increased by 5%.

can be cast in Cat Form for 40 Energy. Bear Form reduces magic damage you take by 4%. , , and damage increased by 5%. Wildpower Surge : Shred and Swipe grant Ursine Potential (Feral) and Mangle grants Feline Potentia l (Guardian).



Ursine Potential: When you have 8 stacks, the next time you transform into Bear Form, your next Mangle or Swipe deals 100% increased damage and generates 15 extra Rage.

: and grant (Feral) and grants l (Guardian). When you have 8 stacks, the next time you transform into Bear Form, your next or deals 100% increased damage and generates 15 extra Rage. Feline Potential: When you have 6 stacks, the next time you transform into Cat form, gain 5 Combo Points and your next Ferocious Bite or Rip deals 50% increased damage for its full duration.

Strike for the Heart: Shred , Swipe , and Mangle's critical strike chance and critical strike damage are increased by 8%.

, , and critical strike chance and critical strike damage are increased by 8%. Tear Down the Mighty: The cooldown of Feral Frenzy (Feral) and Pulverize (Guardian) is reduced by 5 seconds.

Trailblazer: Hover and Deep Breath travel 50% faster, and Hover travels 50% further.

and travel 50% faster, and Hover travels 50% further. Shape of Flame: Tail Swipe and Wing Buffet scorch enemies and blind them with ash, causing their next attack within 4 seconds to miss.

Fan the Flames : Engulf reignites Enkindle , extending its duration and effectiveness by 25%.

: reignites , extending its duration and effectiveness by 25%. Expanded Lungs: Fire Breath’s damage over time is increased by 20%. Dream Breath’s heal over time is increased by 20% (Preservation).

Lifecinders : Renewing Blaze also applies to 1 nearby injured ally when cast.

: also applies to 1 nearby injured ally when cast. Draconic Instincts: Your wounds have a small chance to cauterize, healing you for 30% of damage taken. Occurs more often from attacks that deal high damage.

Tireless Hunt: Aspect of the Cheetah now increases movement speed by 15% for another 8 seconds.

now increases movement speed by 15% for another 8 seconds. Cornered Prey: Disengage increases the range of all your attacks by 5 yards for 5 seconds.

Covering Fire : Kill Command increases the duration of Beast Cleave by 1 second (Beast Mastery). Wildfire Bomb reduces the cooldown of Carve or Butchery by 2 seconds (Survival).

: increases the duration of by 1 second (Beast Mastery). reduces the cooldown of by 2 seconds (Survival). Scattered Prey: Multi-Shot increases the damage of your next Multi-Shot by 25% (Beast Mastery). Carve or Butchery increases the damage of your next Carve or Butchery by 25% (Survival).

Furious Assault: Consuming Frenzied Tear has a 50% chance to reset the cooldown of Barbed Shot and deal 30% additional damage. (Beast Mastery) Consuming Frenzied Tear has a 50% chance to make your next Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite free and deal 30% additional damage. (Survival)

Consuming has a 50% chance to reset the cooldown of and deal 30% additional damage. (Beast Mastery) Consuming has a 50% chance to make your next or free and deal 30% additional damage. (Survival) Beast of Opportunity: Bestial Wrath (Beast Mastery) or Coordinated Assault (Survival) calls on the Pack, summon a pet from your stable for 6 seconds.

Splinter: Conjure raw magic into a sharp projectile that deals damage. Splinters embed themselves into their target, dealing additional damage over 16 seconds. This effect stacks.

Slippery Slinging: You have 40% increased movement speed during Alter Time .

You have 40% increased movement speed during . Look Again: Displacement has a 50% longer duration, 25% longer range, and leaves behind a Mirror Image.

Reactive Barrier: Your Prismatic Barrier (Arcane) and Ice Barrier (Frost) can absorb up to 50% more damage based on your missing Health. Max effectiveness when under 50% health.

Your (Arcane) and (Frost) can absorb up to 50% more damage based on your missing Health. Max effectiveness when under 50% health. Phantasmal Image: Your Mirror Image summons one extra clone. Mirror Image now reduces all damage taken by an additional 5%.

Volatile Magic: Whenever a Splinter is removed or recalled, it explodes, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.

Whenever a is removed or recalled, it explodes, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. Unerring Proficiency: Each time you conjure a Splinter, increase the damage of your next Supernova by 18% (Arcane) or Ice Nova by 6% (Frost). Stacks up to 30 times.

Splinterstorm: Recall all Embedded Splinters to you, dealing their remaining periodic damage instantly. After a brief delay, unleash a devastating barrage of Splinters, dealing damage to your target for each Splinter in the Splinterstorm. Splinterstorm grants you Clearcasting (Arcane) or applies Winter’s Chill to its target (Frost).

Pride of Pandaria: Flurry Strikes have 15% additional chance to Critically Strike.

have 15% additional chance to Critically Strike. High Impact: Enemies who die within 5 seconds of being damaged by a Flurry Strike explode, dealing damage to uncontrolled enemies within 8 yards.

Protect and Serve: Your Vivify always heals you for an additional 30% of its total value.

Your always heals you for an additional 30% of its total value. Lead from the Front: Chi Burst,Chi Wave, and Expel Harm now leech 20% of damage dealt.

Whirling Steel: When you become injured, summon Whirling Steel , increasing your Parry chance and Avoidance by 15% for 6 seconds.

When you become injured, summon , increasing your Parry chance and Avoidance by 15% for 6 seconds. Predictive Training: When you dodge or parry an attack, reduce damage taken by 10% for the next 6 seconds.

Your critical strikes deal an additional 30% damage.

Your Mastery’s effect is increased by 25%.

Versatility now also increases your Dodge and critical strike chance by 25% of its effect.

Flurry Strikes now deal additional Shadow damage to all uncontrolled enemies within 6 yards.

Temple Training: The healing of Enveloping Mist and Vivify is increased by 10% (Mistweaver). Fists of Fury and Spinning Crane Kick deal 10% more damage (Windwalker).

The healing of and is increased by 10% (Mistweaver). and deal 10% more damage (Windwalker). Xuen's Guidance: Teachings of the Monastery has a 15% chance to refund a charge when consumed. The damage of Tiger Palm is increased by 30%.

Restore Balance: Gain Refreshing Jade Wind while Chi’Ji the Red Crane or Yu’lon the Jade Serpent is active (Mistweaver). Gain Rushing Jade Wind while Xuen, the White Tiger is active(Windwalker).

while Chi’Ji the Red Crane or Yu’lon the Jade Serpent is active (Mistweaver). Gain while Xuen, the White Tiger is active(Windwalker). Yu'lon's Knowledge: Refreshing Jade Wind’s duration is increased by 10 seconds (Mistweaver). Rushing Jade Wind's duration is increased by 4 seconds and multiple uses may overlap(Windwalker).

Niuzao's Protection: Fortifying Brew grants you an absorb shield for 25% of your maximum health.

grants you an absorb shield for 25% of your maximum health. Jade Sanctuary: You heal for 10% of your maximum health instantly when you activate Celestial Conduit and receive 15% less damage for its duration.

Inner Compass: You switch between alignments after an August Celestial assists you, increasing a corresponding secondary stat by 3%.



Crane Stance: haste

You switch between alignments after an August Celestial assists you, increasing a corresponding secondary stat by 3%. Crane Stance: haste Tiger Stance: critical strike

Ox Stance: Versatility

Serpent Stance: Mastery

Latent Wisdom: Your Ancestors’ spells are 20% more powerful.

Your spells are 20% more powerful. Ancient Fellowship:Ancestors have a 15% chance to call another Ancestor when they expire.

Heed My Call: Ancestors last an additional 2 seconds.

Ancestors last an additional 2 seconds. Routine Communication:Lava Burst casts have an 8% chance to call an Ancestor (Elemental). Riptide has a 15% chance to call an Ancestor (Restoration).

Elemental Reverb:Lava Burst gains an additional charge and deals 5% increased damage (Elemental). Riptide gains an additional charge and heals for 5% more (Restoration).

Natural Harmony: Reduces the cooldown of Nature’s Guardian by 10 seconds and causes it to heal for an additional 5% of your maximum health.

Reduces the cooldown of by 10 seconds and causes it to heal for an additional 5% of your maximum health. Earthen Communion: Earth Shield has an additional 3 charges and heals you for 25% more.

Hydrobubble: Surrounds your target in a protective water bubble for 10 seconds. The shield absorbs incoming damage, but the absorb amount decays fully over its duration.

Mark of the Legashi: Curse of Weakness also applies Curse of Tongues .

also applies . Aura of Enfeeblement: Enemies within 10 yards are affected by your Curse of Weakness and Curse of Tongues at 75% effectiveness.

Hatefury Rituals: Wither deals 100% increased damage but its duration is 50% shorter.

deals 100% increased damage but its duration is 50% shorter. Bleakheart Tactics:Wither damage increased 15%. When Wither gains a stack from Blackened Soul, it has a chance to gain 1 additional stack.

Zevrim’s Resilience : When you consume a Healthstone, you also restore 10% of your maximum health as Soul Leech .

: When you consume a Healthstone, you also restore 10% of your maximum health as . Illhoof’s Design: Sacrifice 10% of your maximum health. Soul Leech now absorbs an additional 15% of your maximum health.

Relentless Pursuit: Charge removes all movement impairing effects and grants you 70% movement speed for 3 seconds.

Charge removes all movement impairing effects and grants you 70% movement speed for 3 seconds. Vicious Agility:Heroic Leap reduces the cooldown of Charge by 5 seconds and Charge reduces the cooldown of Heroic Leap by 5 seconds.

Slayer Reflexes: Slayer's Strikes have a chance to reset the cooldown of Bloodthirst and Overpower .

have a chance to reset the cooldown of and . Constant Pressure: Cooldown of Overpower reduced by 10% (Arms). Cooldown of Bloodthirst reduced by 10% (Fury).

Tunnel Vision : Your auto-attack speed increases while you are in combat. Changing targets resets this effect.

: Your auto-attack speed increases while you are in combat. Changing targets resets this effect. Thrill of the Kill: Execute increases your auto-attack speed for 10 seconds.

The War Within expansion introduces Hero Talents as a new update to World of Warcraft classes. They are an evergreen form of character progression for each class specialization that introduces new powers and class fantasies. Feedback is critical to us as a part of creating an impactful and fun addition to the game, so we are sharing our goals for Hero Talents with the community to get first impressions of them and learn how well we’re meeting those goals.In this article, we take a closer look at the philosophies around Hero Talents for twelve more trees: Rider of the Apocalypse and Deathbringer Death Knights, Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter, Druid of the Claw Druid, Flameshaper Evoker, Pack Leader Hunter, Spellslinger Mage, Shado-Pan and Conduit of the Celestials Monks, Farseer Shaman, Hellcaller Warlock, and Slayer Warrior.IndexHero Talents are new, self-contained talent trees that players unlock access at level 71. Hero Talents build on the abilities and talents of current classes and specializations. Players can choose a single Hero Talent tree to activate on a character and these talents can be changed in the same way class talents can be currently changed in the game. There are three Hero Talent trees for each class (excepting druid with four and demon hunter with two). Each specialization has two Hero Talent trees they can choose between, and each of these trees is available as an option for two specializations.For example, warriors have three Hero Talent tree options: Slayer, Colossus, and Mountain Thane. Fury has access to Mountain Thane and Slayer, Protection has access to Mountain Thane and Colossus, and Arms has access to Colossus and Slayer.There are 11 nodes in a Hero Talent tree. The first of these unlocks with the system at level 71, and you earn 1 talent point per level from level 71 to 80, so you get every talent in the tree by level 80. Hero Talents will have starter builds available, and your saved builds will save your Hero Talent choices as well.Each Hero Talent tree starts with a “keystone” talent that introduces the core mechanic and concept of the tree. This could be a new ability, an enhancement to an existing ability or cooldown, or a new buff you can trigger. The bottom talent of each tree is a “capstone” talent that builds on the core themes of the tree or adds new power to the keystone.Each tree will offer or modify some class utility and include defensive bonuses that are useful to all specializations. We are aiming for all trees to be about equal in the amount of utility and defensiveness they provide. Trees for characters that can take on a tanking role may have some additional defense bonuses that will be less valuable to healers or damage dealers (DPS), such as bonuses to tank talents or cooldowns. Three or four nodes in each tree will be choice nodes where you can choose between two options.Hero Talents are meant to add enough damage or healing throughput to be significant without being so important that these new talents overshadow your current class and spec tree talents. Most Hero Talent trees add new visual effects to classes, both to communicate what they’re doing and bring their class fantasies to life. However, these are not complete visual reworks – your class and spec are still the same at their core, and that will continue to come through.We want players to be free to choose the Hero Talent tree that has the gameplay, visuals, or flavor that they prefer. Our goal is for both options to feel similarly effective in raid dungeons, Mythic+, and PvP. We're working to avoid abilities or bonuses in Hero Talents that could make a certain tree feel "required" for activities where we can.We know that for some players, prioritizing total throughput is the most important thing to them, even if the difference between choices seems small. That’s okay but keeping Hero Talent balance close is one of our priorities so that players can play what they prefer and still be viable in any content.Since we announced Hero Talents at BlizzCon, it's been great to see all the conversation and speculation surrounding the 39 Hero Talent titles. We'd like to share some of the thinking that went behind choosing those concepts.Each Hero Talent concept must be appropriate for both of the specs that can use it. Some concepts build on overlaps in abilities or flavors between the two specs that can use it, like Colossus warriors, which are as mighty as Arms warriors and as imposing as Protection warriors. Others create new themes that are appropriate for both specs, like Fatebound rogues.Hero Talents also retain your combat role and the gear that you use so that you're not competing for new types of gear. For iconiccharacter archetypes, we wanted to be sure that we could deliver on their fantasy withclasses. Blademasters just wouldn’t be Blademasters without abilities likeand, but those abilities don’t fit in a warrior’s toolkit.Lastly, there are several iconic character archetypes that are strongly tied to specific races and factions, such as Keeper of the Grove or Mountain Thane. It’s exciting to embody these storied archetypes, but we want to ensure that characters of every race and faction can see themselves as those archetypes. We’re open to feedback on what feels good for your characters versus what is frustrating.We have several goals for what it feels like to playwith Hero Talents. Here are some of our guiding principles for how they affect your capabilities, your rotation, what you pay attention to in combat, and your user interface.We like to say on the team that our goal for Hero Talents gameplay is for them to make you “what you are, but more.” We know that many of you have long histories with your favorite classes, and you play them because you like their gameplay and the spells and abilities that matter in their rotation, whether it’s the spinning plates of Affliction, the cycles of Arcane, or the frenetic reactivity of Fury. Hero Talents don’t override what matters to a class. You should feel like you’re playing your spec with a twist or a boost and not as if the things you care about have become unimportant or been replaced.A Hero Talent tree might add new behavior or bonuses to an existing ability, like Keeper of the Grove’s bonuses toand. They might occasionally reset the cooldown on abilities or replace spells with more powerful versions. They might make it easier to maintain important buffs or grant additional resources at key moments.One thing that we’re keeping a close eye on is complexity. Classes in WoW have a lot of abilities and talents, and there’s a lot to learn about each one. We want Hero Talents to add new fun without creating new burdens, either in customizing or playing a character. Most Hero Talent trees do not add new buttons that players will need to add to their action bar or find a new keybind for. There will be additional opportunities for players to express their skill, but we’re trying not to add things like complex maintenance buffs that increase the cognitive load for everyone playing a class. Most of the choices a player will make about how complex they want their rotation to be will continue to be made in their class and spec talent trees.Some Hero Talents do require you to take certain talents in your class or spec trees to access their powers. This is often because those talents fit the flavor and theme of that specific Hero Talent tree. The Mountain Thane warrior tree enhancesand, Templar paladin gives extra power to, and Elune’s Chosen druids can cast a particularly strong. However, a Hero Talent tree will only ever require or enhance a small number of class or spec talents. It's important to us that there still is freedom in customizing your class build.Rider of the Apocalypse and Deathbringer Death Knights, Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter, Druid of the Claw Druid, Flameshaper Evoker, Pack Leader Hunter, Spellslinger Mage, Shado-Pan and Conduit of the Celestials Monks, Farseer Shaman, Hellcaller Warlock, and Slayer Warrior.Specializations: Frost and UnholyRIDER OF THE APOCALYPSE KEYSTONESpending Runes has a chance to call forth the aid of a Horseman for 10 seconds.RIDER OF THE APOCALYPSE ROW 1On a Paler Horse & Death ChargeYour damage is increased by 5% and you gain the benefits of yourwhile inside Mograine’sHorsemen’s Aid & Pact of the ApocalypseRIDER OF THE APOCALYPSE ROW 2When your diseases deal damage to an enemy affected byit gains another stack. Additionally, whendeals damage, it infects another nearby enemy.If an enemy dies while Nazgrim is active, the strength ofis increased by 3%. Additionally, each Rune you spend increases its value by 1%.When youora target affected by Trollbane's, it shatters dealing Shadowfrost damage to nearby enemies and slows them by 40% for 4 seconds.RIDER OF THE APOCALYPSE ROW 3The damage of your diseases,, andare increased by 15%.Fury of the Horsemen and A Feast of SoulsThe cooldown of yourandis reduced by 15 seconds andis reduced by 10 seconds.RIDER OF THE APOCALYPSE CAPSTONEandcall upon all 4 Horsemen to aid you for 20 seconds.Specializations: Blood and FrostDEATHBRINGER KEYSTONEViciously slice into the soul of your enemy, dealing Shadowfrost damage and applying.Each time you deal Shadow or Frost damage, add a stack of Reaper's Mark. After 12 seconds or reaching 40 stacks, the mark explodes, dealing damage per stack.travels to an unmarked enemy nearby if the target dies or explodes below 35% health when there are no enemies to travel to. This explosion cannot occur again on a target for 3 minutes.DEATHBRINGER ROW 1unleashes a dark wave towards your target and back, dealing Shadowfrost damage both ways to all enemies caught in its path.critical strikes cause enemies to take 5% increased Shadowfrost damage for 15 seconds, stacking up to 2 times, and the wave back is always a critical strike.Your(Blood) or(Frost) has a chance to deal 30% increased damage as Shadowfrost.damage applies double stacks toand quadruple stacks when it is a critical strike. Additionally, Rime empowereddeals Shadowfrost damage (Frost) ordeals Shadowfrost damage (Blood).DEATHBRINGER ROW 2explosion causes a piece of the target's soul to tear out and spiral outwards, dealing 10% of the explosion's damage to enemies it passes through. Enemies hit by this effect deal 5% reduced physical damage to you for 10 seconds.explosion deals up to 30% increased damage based on your target's missing health and appliesto targets below 35% health.Death’s Bargain and Rune Carved PlatesDEATHBRINGER ROW 3Swift End and Painful DeathDark Talons and Wither AwayWhileis active, your abilities that spend Runic Power deal Shadowfrost damage.Death’s Messenger and ExpellingDEATHBRINGER CAPSTONEAfterexplodes, your next(Blood) or(Frost) costs no Rune and summons 2 scythes to strike your enemies. The first scythe strikes your target for physical damage and has a 15% chance to apply, the second scythe strikes all enemies around your target for Shadowfrost damage.Specializations: Havoc and VengeanceALDRACHI REAVER KEYSTONEConsuming 3 (Havoc) or 20 (Vengeance) Soul Fragments allows you to cast: Throw a glaive enhanced with the essence of consumed souls at your target, dealing physical damage and ricocheting to 2 additional targets for additional damage. Replaces.Begins a well-practiced pattern of glaivework, enhancing your nextand(Havoc),and(Vengeance):ALDRACHI REAVER ROW 1Keen Engagement and Preemptive StrikeEvasive Action and Unhindered AssaultWhen enhanced,anddeal 30% increased damage.ALDRACHI REAVER ROW 2The second enhanced ability in a pattern shatters an additional Soul Fragment.Army Unto Oneself and Incorruptible SpiritWhileis on your target, melee attacks have a chance to strike with an additional glaive slash for damage and shatter a soul.ALDRACHI REAVER ROW 3Casting an enhanced ability reduces the remaining cooldown ofby 2 seconds.Each successive enhanced ability deals 10% increased damage. The effect of the second enhancement is increased by 100%.Consuming a Soul Fragment causes your next, orto deal bonus damage.ALDRACHI REAVER CAPSTONEAfter consuming both empowerments, gain, increasing your attack speed by 15% for 5 seconds and causing your next ability to deal 30% increased damage and healing.Specializations: Feral and GuardianDRUID OF THE CLAWKEYSTONEYour auto-attacks have a chance to make your next(Feral) or(Guardian) becomedamage increased by 5% and(Feral) direct damage increased by 100%and(Guardian) damage increased by 10%.DRUID OF THE CLAW ROW 2andpersist in Cat Form. When transforming from Bear to Cat Form, you retain 80% of your Bear Form armor and health for 6 seconds. For 6 seconds after entering Bear Form, you heal for 10% of damage taken over 8 seconds.Ruthless Aggression and Killing Strikesduration is increased by 25%.DRUID OF THE CLAW ROW 3Empowered Shapeshifting and Wildpower SurgeEvery(Feral),(Guardian),, oryou cast extends the duration of yourby 0.4 seconds, up to 6 additional seconds.Strike for the Heart and Tear Down the Mighty.DRUID OF THE CLAW CAPSTONE, andhave a 25% chance to make your nextbecome a(Feral). During, andhave a 25% chance to make your nextbecome a(Guardian).Specializations: Devastation and PreservationFLAMESHAPER KEYSTONEEngulf your target in dragonflame, damaging or healing them. For each of your periodic effects on the target, effectiveness is increased by 50%. Active ability. 20 second cooldown.FLAMESHAPER ROW 1Trailblazer and Shape of Flamecausesor(Preservation) to spread to a nearby target. If no valid targets are present, its duration is refreshed.Essence abilities are enhanced with, dealing 20% of healing or damage done as Fire over 8 seconds.FLAMESHAPER ROW 2critical strike chance against targets above 50% health increased by 10%.quickens your pulse, reducing the cast time of your next spell by 30%. Stacks up to 2 charges.Fan the Flames and Expanded LungsFLAMESHAPER ROW 3, andcritical strikes have a 100% increased chance to triggergains 1 additional charge and deals 20% increased damage and healing.: Lifecinders and Draconic InstinctsFLAMESHAPER CAPSTONEconsumes 8 seconds of(Devastation) or(Preservation) from the target, detonating it and damaging (Devastation) or healing (Preservation) all nearby targets equal to 300% of the amount consumed, reduced beyond 5 targets.Specializations: Beast Mastery and SurvivalPACK LEADER KEYSTONEprepares you to viciously attack in coordination with your pet, dealing additional physical damage with your nextPACK LEADER ROW 1Attacking withinstructs your pet to strike with their basic attack alongside your next(Beast Mastery),, or(Survival).: Your pet’scritical strikes increase your critical strike damage by 5% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 3 times.Every third petis a guaranteed critical strike, with damage further increased by critical strike chance.PACK LEADER ROW 2andheal the target for 20% of maximum health over 4 seconds. Duration increased by 1 second when healing a target under 50% maximum health.Tireless Hunt and Cornered PreyYour pet’shas a 20% chance to reset the cooldown ofand causeto strike a second time for 30% of normal damage.PACK LEADER ROW 3Covering Fire and Scattered Preydeals an additional 30% damage over 5 seconds and increases the bleed damage you and your pet deal to the target by 25%.Furious Assault and Beast of OpportunityPACK LEADER CAPSTONEandnow stack and apply twice and are always active during(Beast Mastery) or(Survival).Specializations: Arcane and FrostSpellslinger Splinters are themed and tuned based on your active Specialization.are namedand deal moderate Arcane school damage.are namedand deal light Frost school damage. Those specifics have been omitted from this mockup for the sake of tooltip readability, as both specs’ Splinters serve the same purpose.SPELLSLINGER KEYSTONEWhen you consume(Arcane) or(Frost), conjure athat fires at your target.SPELLSLINGER ROW 1Casting(Arcane) or(Frost) conjures 8. During(Arcane) and(Frost), whenever you conjure a, you have a 100% chance to conjure an additionalWhile a target is under the effects of(Arcane) or(Frost), 20% of the direct damage dealt by ais also dealt to nearby enemies. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. (Arcane) Direct damage fromresets the duration ofThe first 8 times an enemy is damaged by your(Arcane) or, conjure a Splinter that fires at the damaged target.(Arcane) and(Frost) damage is increased by 10%.SPELLSLINGER ROW 2Slippery Slinging and Look AgainReactive Barrier and Phantasmal ImageVolatile Magic and Unerring ProficiencySPELLSLINGER ROW 3fires a barrage of 8at random enemies within 40 yards over its duration.Direct damage from ahas a 5% chance to summon an(Arcane) or(Frost) that deals damage to all nearby enemies and increases the damage enemies take from you for by 6% for 6 seconds.Gain 2% increased critical strike chance. Gain 5% increased critical strike damage.SPELLSLINGER CAPSTONE: Whenever you have 8 or more active, you automatically cast aat your target.Specializations: Brewmaster and WindwalkerSHADO-PAN KEYSTONEDealing damage equal to your maximum health generates a. For each 400 Energy you spend, unleash allas, dealing physical damage per charge.SHADO-PAN ROW 1Pride of Pandaria and High Impact: Striking the same target 5 times within 2 seconds grants 2% haste. Multiple instances of this effect may overlap, stacking up to 10 times.Attacks penetrate 10% of the target’s armor.SHADO-PAN ROW 2Protect and Serve and Lead from the Front: Damage dealt byandcounts as double towardsgeneration.damage increased by 10%.damage increased by 30%.Whirling Steel and Predictive TrainingSHADO-PAN ROW 3increase your Agility by 1% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 20 times.Abilities that spend Energy deal an additional 15% damage. Every 50 Energy spent reduces the cooldown of, andr by 1 second.deals an additional 20% critical damage and increases the damage of your next set ofby 10%.SHADO-PAN CAPSTONEl: Every 10, become infused with afor 20 seconds.grants the following effects:Specializations: Mistweaver and WindwalkerCONDUIT OF THE CELESTIALS KEYSTONEThe August Celestials empower you, causing you to radiate Nature damage onto enemies and healing onto up to 5 injured allies within 20 yards over 4 seconds, split evenly among them. Healing and damage increased by 6% per enemy struck, up to 30%. You may move while channeling, but casting other healing or damaging spells cancels this effect. Active ability. 1.5-minute cooldown.channel will not break when using defensive, utility, or movement spells.CONDUIT OF THE CELESTIALS ROW 1Temple Training and Xuen’s Guidancehas a 15% chance to cause Xuen to claw your target for physical damage, healing a nearby ally for 200% (Mistweaver) or 100% (Windwalker) of the damage done. This chance is increased whileor(Mistweaver) or(Windwalker) is active.Restore Balance & Yu’lon’s KnowledgeCONDUIT OF THE CELESTIALS ROW 2: Consuming 8 stacks ofcauses Yu’lon to decrease the cooldown time of, andby 100% for 8 seconds . Consuming 30 Chi causes Yu'lon to decrease the cooldown time of, andby 100% for 8 seconds (Windwalker).required stacks to activate for Mistweaver will change to 16 when talented into thepassive.: After Xuen assists you, your nextcast time is reduced by 50% and causes Niuzao to grant an absorb shield to 5 nearby allies for 5% of your maximum health (Mistweaver). After Xuen assists you, your nextcauses Niuzao to stomp at your target's location, dealing damage to nearby enemies, reduced beyond 5 targets (Windwalker).(Mistweaver),(Windwalker), andhave a chance to cause Chi-Ji to quickly rush to 5 targets, healing each target (Mistweaver) or dealing physical damage to each target struck (Windwalker).CONDUIT OF THE CELESTIALS ROW 3Niuzao’s Protection and Jade SanctuaryYour movement speed is increased by 25% duringand for 3 seconds after being assisted by any Celestial.Inner Compass and August DynastyCastingincreases the damage of your nextby 30% or healing of your nextby 50% (Mistweaver only).CONDUIT OF THE CELESTIALS CAPSTONEcan be recast once during its duration to call upon all of the August Celestials to assist you at 200% effectiveness.is automatically cast whenends if not used before its expirationSpecializations: Elemental and RestorationFARSEER KEYSTONE(Elemental) or(Restoration) calls anto your side for 6 seconds. Whenever you cast a healing or damaging spell, the Ancestor will cast a similar spell.FARSEER ROW 1Latent Wisdom and Ancient FellowshipHeed My Call and Routine CommunicationFARSEER ROW 2When anis called, they reduce the cooldown ofandby 10 seconds (Elemental) orby 2 seconds (Restoration).Increases your maximumby 25 (Elemental). Increases your maximum mana by 5% (Restoration).Using spells with a cast time increases the duration ofandby 1 second, up to a maximum of 4 seconds.FARSEER ROW 3Nature Harmony and Earthen Communion: Increases the damage of, andby 8% (Elemental). Increases the healing done by, andby 8% (Restoration).When anexpires, they caston a nearby enemy (Elemental). When anexpires, they caston a nearby injured ally (Restoration).FARSEER CAPSTONEYour next healing or damaging spell within 10 seconds is instant and deals 10% increased damage and healing. If you know, it is replaced byand causesto call anto your side. Active ability. 45 second cooldown.Specializations: Affliction and DestructionHELLCALLER KEYSTONEBestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing Shadowflame damage over 18 seconds. Replaces(Affliction) or(Destruction).HELLCALLER ROW 1Shadow damage increased by 5%. Fire damage increased by 5%.Your damaging abilities further corrupt enemies affected by your, increasing its stack count by 1. Each timeincreases it has a chance to become acute, dealing Shadowflame damage to its host every 1 second until 1 stack remains.will always become acute after reaching 8 stacks or when its host reaches 20% health.Fire critical strike chance increased 10%. Shadow critical strike chance increased 10%.HELLCALLER ROW 2Mark of the Legashi and Aura of EnfeeblementChoice Node: Hatefury Rituals and Bleakheart TacticsZevrim’s Resilience and Illhoof’s DesignHELLCALLER ROW 3damage increased 10%.is now a combo skill (Affliction). Directly recastingwithin 2 seconds appliesto 1 other nearby enemy.damage increased 10%.is now a combo skill. Directly recastingwithin 2 seconds appliesto 1 other nearby enemy (Destruction).Castingdirectly or refreshingwith less than 4 seconds remaining causesto gain 3 stacks.deals 5% increased damage per stack of(Affliction).deals damage 10% faster.deals damage 10% faster (Destruction).HELLCALLER CAPSTONEDark magic erupts from you and corrupts your soul for 20 seconds, causing enemies suffering from yourto take Shadowflame damage and increase its stack count by 3 (Affliction). While corrupted, your activeare acute, your haste is increased by 10%, andgrants 1 additional stack ofto targets affected by. While corrupted, your activeare acute, your haste is increased by 10%, andgrants 1 additional stack of(Destruction).Specializations: Arms and FurySLAYER KEYSTONEYour attacks have a high chance to overwhelm your target's defenses and trigger a, dealing low damage and applying, increasing the damage they take from your nextby 10%. Stacks 3 times.SLAYER ROW 1chance to reset the cooldown ofand make it usable on any target, regardless of health is increased.Usingaccelerates your next, striking 1 additional time (max 3).total duration is unchanged.Each strike ofappliesto all enemies affected, increasing damage taken by 1% for 10 seconds.Fury will have access tovia specialization talents inn.Relentless Pursuit and Vicious AgilitySLAYER ROW 2You heal for 50% of damage dealt by Sudden Death.Tunnel Vision and Thrill of the KillSLAYER ROW 3increases the critical strike chance and critical strike Damage of your nexton the target by 5%.(Arms) and(Fury) have a chance to cause you to unleash a brief, striking all enemies around you once. You can now useandwhile Bladestorming.cooldown reduced by 10% (Arms).cooldown reduced by 10% (Fury).SLAYER CAPSTONE: When you Execute a target that you've Marked for Execution, reduce the cooldown of Bladestorm by 5 seconds per stack of Marked for Execution and apply stacks of Overwhelmed equal to the number of stacks of Marked for Execution the target had.We look forward to hearing your thoughts and sharing more as we progress.Visit our first, second, and third preview articles to learn more about additional Hero Talents in development.