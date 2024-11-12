Fight The Lich King in Sanctuary - Diablo Immortal x World of Warcraft Anniversary Event Preview

oh, look... that immoral crap again...It's hard to imagine how some aberration give money to Blizz...I guess there's always room for that kind of sh**Just keep that mindset away from wow and go scam other players
Blood Knight gets Remornia. Based.
Do you guys not have phones?
Good game, good event. Not a fan of the Barbarian skin (Gorehowl), for me the weakest of the list. I already have my main transmog (The Horadrim Cosmetic set), so nevermind.
Arathi Basin but you're against a bunch of whales who paid 2500$ a month since the game came out in order to one-shot you.