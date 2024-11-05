Diablo Immortal x World of Warcraft Anniversary Collaboration Announced - Lich King Raid, WoW Cosmetic

Greetings, adventurer! Celebrate the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft with an epic crossover event, Eternal War! From November 13, 3:00 a.m.—December 11, 2:59 a.m. local server time, dive into the colliding realms of Diablo Immortal and World of Warcraft®. Experience legendary quests and fierce battles as two iconic universes unite for a limited time. Don't miss out on this spectacular event!

Unite with fellow adventurers and confront the Lich King on his Frozen Throne, battle in the throes of the Cutthroat Basin, and claim the new Mourneskull Legendary Gem. Prepare yourself, the fate of Sanctuary hangs in the balance.

Welcome to the awesome collision of Diablo Immortal and World of Warcraft—where legends are born, and destinies are forged.

Legendary Eternal War Log-in Rewards

Embark on the Eternal War

Battle the Lich King in Fallen Citadel

Face-off in Cutthroat Basin

Clash of Saviors Limited-time Event

New Mourneskull (Two-Star) Legendary Gem

Murloc Invasion Familiar Skin

Betrayer’s Bonds Phantom Market

Claim Azeroth’s Doom of the Living Dead

Loot Awaits in World of Warcraft

Legendary Eternal War Log-in Rewards

Enter Sanctuary to claim free rewards within the first few tiers of the Eternal War while the event is live, including the new Mourneskull (Two-Star) Legendary Gem, new World of Warcraft Weapon Skin, and more!

Mourneskull (Two-Star) Legendary Gem

1 New World of Warcraft Weapon Skin

10 Legendary Crests

Frostmourne Weapon Cosmetic*

Icecrown Pathway Portal*

* Note that if you’ve previously earned the Frostmourne Weapon and Icecrown frame from the Shadow of the Frozen Throne event, you will not be able to obtain it again.

Embark on the Eternal War

The Lich King's legions are closing in, spreading their icy influence beyond Azeroth into the perilous world of Sanctuary. Warriors from every corner must heed the call to arms, for only the bravest can stand against this ancient and malevolent force. Who dares to challenge such immense power?

From November 13, 3:00 a.m.—December 11, 2:59 a.m. local server time, earn Frozen Boons by completing daily tasks, competing in Cutthroat’s Basin, and facing the Lich King in the Fallen Citadel. Earning these Frozen Boons will help you progress through the Eternal War to earn coveted rewards.

Within the Eternal War earn weapon skins for each class, transforming them into the most legendary weapons from across Azeroth’s entire history. One of these skins will be granted to you within the first few ranks of the Eternal War. You can also progress in the event towards claiming both a Horde and an Alliance banner. Complete the entire Eternal War to earn the For the Horde and For the Alliance Emojis!

The following Weapon Skins are available for each class:

Shadowmourne–Necromancer

Gorehowl–Barbarian

Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury–Demon Hunter

Truthguard–Crusader

Atiesh, Greatstaff of the Guardian–Wizard

Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker–Tempest

Remornia-Blood Knight

Fist of the Heavens-Monk

Battle the Lich King in Fallen Citadel

“Now I stand, the lion before the lambs… and they do not fear…They cannot fear.”—The Lich King

As one of the greatest threats to all Azeroth, the Lich King has slain countless warriors who attempted to challenge his reign. From November 13, 3:00 a.m.—December 11, 2:59 a.m. local server time, Face the leader of the Scourge and defend Sanctuary from his chilling grasp.

Defeat the Lich King for a chance at World of Warcraft legendary weapon cosmetics.

Prepare yourself for the epic battle ahead, as the Lich King has brought his signature arsenal of abilities, Frenzied Ghouls and Ravenous Abominations to shatter those who stand before him. There are also two random skill orbs that will help you fight the Lich king: Tranquilizing Shot and Healing Circle.

To battle the Lich King, you’ll need to transport yourself to the Frozen Throne by earning Fallen Citadel Gates from Dungeon Content, log-in rewards, and as a rare drop from monster kills during the event.

Face-off in Cutthroat Basin

The forces of the Alliance and the Horde war against each other, with the battlefield echoing the din of sword against axe, tooth on tusk. The battle is joined within a mountain-rimmed valley, the perfect theatre for the carnage set to unfold. Your allies call for your aid in the fight ahead.

From November 13, 3 a.m.—December 11, 2:59 a.m. local server time¸ Conqueror is the ultimate PvP test between these two legendary factions. The Cutthroat Basin is inspired by the look of Arathi Basin, complete with Mill, Smithy, and Stables and capture these to for your side to edge towards victory. Fight with the Alliance to display your bravery or side with the Horde to fiercely uphold your honor.

Cutthroat Basin features the mode of Conqueror which has Character level, items, and Gem levels normalized for fair play. There are also four random types of skill orbs to look out for which can aid you in battle: Blessings of Kings, Stealth, Eagle Eye and Blink.

Claiming victory within the Cutthroat Basin will earn you progress towards the Eternal War event. . For more information on Conqueror, please visit this article.

Clash of Saviors Limited-time Event

From the depths of the Shadowlands, whispers of an ancient evil pass from tavern to merchant, sending shivers through even the bravest adventurers.

From November 6, 3:00 a.m.—November 17, 3:00 a.m. server time, adventurers over Level 30 will glimpse the dawn of a new age. During the event, you will also receive a 100% boost to experience gained from Battle Pass levels.

The following rewards will be available on log-in:

Day #2, November 7: Rare Crest

Day #4, November 9: Telluric Pearl

Day #6, November 13: Legendary Crest

Log-in to claim your specific rewards on the day they are active, starting at 3:00 a.m. server time.

New Mourneskull (Two-Star) Legendary Gem

Before you bend the knee, consider the cost. The taste of such raw power may be too potent to deny, ever again. This powerful Legendary Gem draws its name from the infamous Lich King.

Log-in during Eternal War to claim a free Mourneskull Legendary Gem.

While equipped, dealing damage calls the spirit of the Lich King from within Mourneskull to drain the spirits of nearby enemies, granting you Royal Dominion, which increases all damage you deal, with a bonus for every enemy nearby. While Royal Dominion is active, your attacks will also unleash 2 Vile Spirits at nearby enemies every second that deal base damage to the enemies they haunt. Cannot occur more often than once every 20 seconds.

Murloc Invasion Familiar Skin

'mrglwglwlg!' - Murloc

The fishers of Sanctuary’s many ports trade suspicious tales of amphibious activity. They exchange boasts of witnessing small creatures with warbling croaks gurgling in the many eddies and swamps that dot the land. Is this a tall tale? Or do these stories of bulbous eyed creatures hold any water?

During Eternal War, claim your own Murloc Familiar Skin! This skin has unique Master Angler Traits, which will occasionally double the fish you catch. Beware the eager hook, for there are also well-worn shoes and bombs which can be dredged up from the sea floor.

If you’re feeling that fortune may favor the bold, you can even try to earn the elusive Murloc Tidelurker skin.

May you delight in the joy, or the pain, brought to you by this unique creature.

Betrayer’s Bonds Phantom Market

From the shadows, a turncloak emerges-wreathed in darkness and powerful ambition. But the power of chaos comes at a terrible price, those who choose to seek its dark offerings must be prepared to face the consequences of their ambition. The Betrayer’s Bonds Phantom Market is available from November 13, 3:00 a.m.—December 11, 2:59 a.m. local server time.

This Phantom Market holds the power to transform you into the Betrayer—Illidan—himself.

Don ephemeral effects worthy of the self-proclaimed Lord of the Outland using the Betrayer’s Bonds Kill Streak effect and the Betrayer’s Bond Nimbus. Both cosmetic effects will be yours upon acquiring the Betrayer's Bonds Cosmetic Set and can be worn with other Cosmetics. Both the Kill Streak effect and Nimbus will be unusable 30 days after you initially acquire them but will remain in the Cosmetics tab of your inventory.

Reaching Milestone rewards will earn you the Mane Portal, Slaying Demons Emoji, Distant Longing Emoji, and Plague Reaper Bloom Portal.

Considering items from the Phantom Market are acquired randomly per draw, we want to provide the initial draw rates for each item to aid in deciding if you would like to engage with the event past your first free draw.

Note: The drop rates provided below are for the first draw only and will adjust to reflect the relative probability of the remaining items in the Phantom Market item pool.

Overprepared Emoji: 60%

Iron Gambit Silvered Weapon: 15.63%

Iron Gambit Bronzed Weapon: 15.63%

Iron Gambit Silvered Armor: 1.14%

Iron Gambit Bronzed Armor: 1.14%

Plague Reaper Bloom Armor: 1.77%

Plague Reaper Bloom Weapon: 0.76%

Betrayer's Bonds Portal: 3.16%

Betrayer's Bonds Metamorphosis: 0.63%

Betrayer's Bonds Cosmetic Set: 0.13%

For more information about how the Phantom Market functions, visit this article.

Claim Azeroth’s Doom of the Living Dead

From the Great Anvil of Ironforge, attain King Magni Bronzebeard’s finest tool against the forces of darkness.

From November 13, 3:00 a.m.—December 11, 2:59 a.m. local server time, head to the in-game shop to purchase any of the Ashbringer bundles, and to view all the Eternal War limited-time cosmetics.

Ashbringer Cosmetic

Corrupted Ashbringer

Loot Awaits in World of Warcraft

The bonds that influence Sanctuary appear to have also taken root in Azeroth, bringing otherworldly splendor unseen to this land.

While Eternal War event is active, log-in to Diablo Immortal on a character Level 10 or above to earn a Treasure Nabbin’ Bag cosmetic in World of Warcraft®: The War Within™.

May your blades stay sharp and your spells be powerful.

-The Diablo Immortal Team