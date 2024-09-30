What You Need To Know for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred's Launch

The grand River Gates of Nahantu are waiting, and a tortured Neyrelle drifts further within. This tormented mortal suffers the seemingly endless machinations of the Prime Evil Mephisto trapped within the Soulstone. Become the Spiritborn, and cleanse the jungle of Hatred’s minions with this all-new ferocious class.

A new Era of Diablo IV is nearly upon you, wanderer. Directly following the events of the main campaign, a new chapter launches you back into the fire. Track down the lost Neyrelle while the people of Nahantu fight the hatred-fueled demons spreading through their sacred land. Read on to learn everything you need to know when Vessel of Hatred launches on October 7 at 4 p.m. PDT.

Last Chance for Pre-Purchase Rewards

Launch and Pre-Load Schedule

Play the Vessel of Hatred Campaign

Vessel of Hatred Contents and Base Game Updates

Glorious New Rewards Await

Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops

Community and Player Support

Thank You from the Diablo IV team

The light is fading over the plains of the Teganze, providing the faintest glimmer of spoils yet claimed. Your final chance to receive coveted items befitting a wanderer of your prowess draws near.

This is your last chance to claim the following pre-purchase bonus items by securing the Vessel of Hatred Ultimate Edition.

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet* (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

1 Month of Game Pass Ultimate*** (Xbox and Battle.net pre-purchases only)

For full details on Vessel of Hatred pre-purchase, see here.

*Mount or pet feature (as applicable) must be unlocked in-game before the item can be used.

**Diablo Immortal® downloaded separately.

***Offer not available in certain regions. Must pre-purchase on Battle.net or Xbox. Valid payment method required for redemption. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the then-current Game Pass Ultimate subscription rate each month when the benefit period ends. See monthly pricing at: xbox.com/xbox-game-pass#join. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement, Game Pass terms and system requirements at: xbox.com/subscriptionterms. See diablo.com for details.

Launch and Pre-Load Schedule

Vessel of Hatred Release Timing

Akarat's followers have anticipated your return, wanderer. Vessel of Hatred and our upcoming season will go live on October 7, at 4 p.m. PDT. For a helpful guide to see where it goes live across the world, see our global release map here:

Pre-Load Vessel of Hatred before Launch

Hone your blades and ready your quivers, for the reign of Hatred has nearly arrived. In anticipation of Vessel of Hatred and the upcoming new Season, pre-download is available early on Battle.net, Xbox®, and PlayStation® platforms.

Note that you will be able to pre-download this patch that contains Vessel of Hatred and our next Seasons content regardless of whether you have purchased the Vessel of Hatred Expansion.

Platform Pre-Download Available Battle.net September 30, at 4 p.m. PDT Console (Xbox® and PlayStation®) October 5, at 4 p.m. PDT

Steam users will be able to download the update when Vessel of Hatred goes live on October 7, at 4 p.m. PDT.

Play the Vessel of Hatred Campaign

The Vessel of Hatred Campaign requires you to have purchased the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

To begin, create a new Character on either the Eternal or Seasonal Realm. You can select to “Skip Campaign,” if you want your new Character to go right to the beginning of the Vessel of Hatred Campaign.

For those new to Diablo IV, we recommend starting your journey by completing the base game campaign for the full experience before beginning the Vessel of Hatred campaign. However, if you’re eager to go immediately to the expansion content, you will need to complete the prologue for the main campaign on one character to unlock the option to skip the main campaign on a newly created character.

Vessel of Hatred Contents and Base Game Updates

Vessel of Hatred arrives alongside major updates that will be available to all Diablo IV players, such as systemic changes to levelling, difficulty tiers, the Paragon System, and more. To help shed light on all that arrives to the base game—and what remains solely within Vessel of Hatred—we have listed out the contents that are specific to both.

New Base Game Content—Available to all players

New Max Level: 60*

New Difficulties System

New Paragon Max Level: 300

Paragon System Changes

Item Quality Rework

2 New Character Slots

New Class Skills and Passives for each Class

New Party Finder Feature

New Seasonal Content

New Season Rewards (Season Journey, Battle Pass, Reputation Board)

Vessel of Hatred Expansion—Available to Vessel of Hatred Owners

Nahantu Region–including Dungeons, Strongholds, Side Quests, new Legion Events, and Nahantu Monster Families**

Spiritborn Class

Vessel of Hatred Campaign

Nahantu Region Renown

Runewords

Dark Citadel

Mercenaries

Kurast Undercity

Trading for Vessel of Hatred-specific Resources

*Note that any characters which are Level 51 and above will be set to Level 50 at the start of this update.

**One of the Nahantu Monster Families will appear within the new Seasonal content—stay tuned for more details.

Visit our other blog posts to get full details on progression and Paragon System changes coming to the base game, learn more about the new Spiritborn Class, and uncover information on Mercenaries, the Dark Citadel, and Kurast Undercity.

Glorious New Rewards Await

While the Skittering Earth holds unsightly abominations, these forsaken lands also hold tantalizing splendor to be found amongst the ruins and gargantuan flora of Nahantu.

Upon log-in to Diablo IV, claim three new items from the in-game shop to celebrate the Vessel of Hatred launch.

For those intrepid groups of wanderers who manage to best the challenging First Khazra riddled halls of the Dark Citadel, glorious prizes await. From October 8—November 8, if you manage to complete the Dark Citadel you will earn the Reins of the Longfur Beast, a formidable Cat mount to mark your prowess alongside the weekly reward cache to mark your prowess.

Don’t forget to leverage the new Party Finder to help find other like-minded players to join arms with to battle through the Citadel.

Twitch Drops

While it can be adrenaline pumping to brave the ferocity of Hatred’s minions, much can be gleaned from observing others attempt the same feats.

From October 8—November 5, keep your favorite Diablo IV streamers company by watching the Diablo IV Category on Twitch as they rain demonic viscera from the dense jungle canopies. You’ll earn new Twitch Drops each week that will reward Cosmetic items such as Weapon skins, re-colors, and Back Slot items. Gift or purchase 2 Twitch Subscriptions to a streamer within the Diablo IV directory, and you’ll earn the new Ghost of the Conquered Mount, while 4 subs earns you the Glory of the Victor Mount Armor.

For full details on the Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops, you can read our blog here.

Community and Player Support

Just as the Lacuni are relentless in securing their kill, we are adamant on creating a seamless Vessel of Hatred launch for you.

In the event you encounter any hellacious interruptions during pre-load or launch, please reach out to us through the Diablo IV Forums, Blizzard CS Twitter account, or the Player Support Portal to mend any issue you’re experiencing.

Thank You from the Diablo IV team

From the announcement of Vessel of Hatred at BlizzCon 2023 to release nearly a year later, the journey has been extraordinary. We’ve spent countless hours designing this new entry into Diablo IV and can’t wait to jump into the action with you next week. This feat couldn’t have been achieved without your feedback and support. Thank you for everything! The Spiritborn and many adventures wait for you in the deep jungles of the Teganze.

Good luck, and may you survive Nahantu.

-The Diablo IV Team