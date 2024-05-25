What is Happening to Bash Barbarian in Diablo 4 Season 4?

Blizzard



"Fixed an issue where Barbarian's Bash was dealing multiplicative damage instead of additive damage when combined with the Tempering Affix that causes Bash to cleave."









New Patch notes for #DiabloIV just released. Really don't understand the reasoning behind the Bash Barb "bug fix"...



We played this cool new Barb Build on the PTR for days.. Now people are having a blast with it in the live game & suddenly it is a bug? Players spent a ton of their hard-earned mats on rerolling all their gear for Bash just to find out it gets changed completely now 🪦



We finally had a viable Basic skill build that players have been asking for. Meanwhile Holy Bolt Bug Elixir & various double-dipped squared² multiplier builds remain untouched.



What the Helltide happened to "just let them have fun with it"?



