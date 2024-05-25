This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
What is Happening to Bash Barbarian in Diablo 4 Season 4?
Diablo IV
Posted
36 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
In a recently updated version of the
1.4.1 Patch Notes
, Diablo 4 players noticed a listed change that would drastically alter the damage of their Bash Barbarian build.
Blizzard
"Fixed an issue where Barbarian's Bash was dealing multiplicative damage instead of additive damage when combined with the Tempering Affix that causes Bash to cleave."
As players began to comb through the patch notes, and realized this listed change coming in patch 1.4.1, they began taking to
the official forums
,
Reddit
, and
social media
to express their concerns about this upcoming change.
New Patch notes for #DiabloIV just released. Really don't understand the reasoning behind the Bash Barb "bug fix"...
We played this cool new Barb Build on the PTR for days.. Now people are having a blast with it in the live game & suddenly it is a bug? Players spent a ton of their hard-earned mats on rerolling all their gear for Bash just to find out it gets changed completely now 🪦
We finally had a viable Basic skill build that players have been asking for. Meanwhile Holy Bolt Bug Elixir & various double-dipped squared² multiplier builds remain untouched.
What the Helltide happened to "just let them have fun with it"?
As the Diablo 4 community team began picking up on this sentiment, they realized that they had actually made an error in the patch notes, and that Bash Barbarian's damage would not be changing from multiplicative to additive:
Blizzard
Bash is still multiplicative and the notes are being updated.
Nothing was changed for this and was actually an attempt from the team to fix a tooltip issue. Fixing this tooltip issue caused a multiplicative scaling issue which we experienced internally but no one else actually saw. We fixed that issue, but it accidentally landed in public notes.
We are updating the notes to reflect this. Bash stays the same (and is still multiplicative).
So, luckily for Diablo 4 Bash Barbarian players, it looks like all is safe for the moment. The team has removed the "issue" from the patch notes, and
Bash
should remain unchanged for the time being.
What has your favorite build in Diablo 4 Season 4 been so far? What changes are you looking to most with
patch 1.4.1
? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post