Walker of the Woods - New Druid Cosmetic Set
Diablo IV
Posted
10 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Druids wear the bark of wood wraiths in this bark-inspired ensemble!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Walker of the Woods Prestige Druid Cosmetics
The creaking of the bark won't give you away - because your enemies will already be dead.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
