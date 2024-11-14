This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Unlock All Altars of Lilith with the Diablo 4 Welcome Back Booster
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
Whispyr
In the midseason Campfire Chat, Blizzard announced that returning players can unlock all Altars of Lilith just by logging in during the Welcome Back Booster event! This Booster event will also have a template build for players looking to jump back into the game and other bonuses.
Altars of Lilith are hidden statues throughout the open world of Sanctuary, in nooks and crevasses. Finding an Altar will
permanently
increase various stats for all characters on your account. This is very important for speeding up another character's early leveling stages. Not only that, each Altar of Lilith gives 10 Zone Renown, which will eventually grant 10 skill points, 16 paragon points, and other useful bonuses for your characters by meeting different Renown thresholds.
While Altars of Lilith provide account-wide bonuses once unlocked, many players expressed frustration at having to spend the time to unlock them all in the first place, particularly with Renown being easier to earn via other routes. This Booster will make things easier for those who want to just jump in and play without having to walk around the entirety of Sanctuary first.
For more info on Altars of Lilith, take a look at our guide below:
Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4
