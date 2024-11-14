Eternal Character Boost, Winter Events, & Mother's Blessing Coming November 19th

Re-join the fray and boost your Eternal Character to new heights, prepare for the return of the Red-Cloaked Horror, and more.

On November 19, log-in to boost your Eternal characters, the return of the Red-Cloaked Horror, Mother’s Blessing, and more.

Codex

Boost your Eternal Character

A Merry Time for Diablo IV

Beware the Red-Cloaked Horror’s Return

Become the Spiritborn for a Limited-time

Mother’s Blessing Reignites

Boost your Eternal Character

Return to the Eternal realm and wield your newfound power with incredible fervor, wanderer.

Starting on November 19, raise an Eternal Character to new heights by using the limited-time Welcome Back Booster.

You can select 1 Character on the Eternal Realm to instantly grant the following boosts:

Boost to Level 50

3 different powerful builds to choose from for your given Class Full set of Legendary Items Completed Skill Tree to suit chosen build

All Altars of Lilith unlocked

1 million Gold, 1000 Obols, 1 Scroll of Amnesia, and Crafting Materials

To boost your character, travel to the tavern in Kyovashad with the character of your choosing and interact with the Fated Reliquary inside to unlock. Note that if your Eternal character is already Level 50, you’ll still receive the Legendary items and option for the builds geared towards your class. If you also own the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you’ll be able to harness this powerful boost for two characters on the Eternal Realm.

Back to Top

A Merry Time for Diablo IV

The past year brought many changes to Sanctuary. If you haven’t returned since Season of the Construct in January, many quality-of-life changes have made this the best time to play Diablo IV.

Progression is faster and more rewarding. Leveling has been updated, molded, and augmented to improve the feel of gaining power as you rise through the ranks. The Level cap has been adjusted and difficulty tiers updated, making it faster to get to the endgame when playing in the Seasonal realm or with fresh alt characters.

Many of the core modes you spend time slaying in have received a bevy of changes, including Helltide, The Pit, Infernal Hordes, Endgame Bosses and more. The vicious Andariel, Duriel, and Varshan were introduced as brutal endgame fights to master. To help conquer these challenging fights, Party Finder was introduced to make it easier to group up and take down these incredible challenges.

Itemization, Tempering, Masterworking, Legendary Glyphs, item power, affixes, Codex of Power, and Mythic Uniques were all reworked and tweaked. Their core systems were reinvigorated, making them more powerful and easier to use. Eternal characters now enjoy realm wide Paragon, increased Paragon, new Skills and broad Paragon updates.

Plus, the Vessel of Hatred expansion brought the endgame challenges of Dark Citadel, Kurast Undercity, Mercenaries, a whole new Zone, and an all-new class with the Spiritborn.

Thank you for being with us on this journey with Diablo IV, and if you’re returning to Sanctuary—welcome back to the Burning Hells!

Back to Top

Beware the Red-Cloaked Horror’s Return

The demon of crimson dismemberment rallies their Blightfiend minions for another malicious assault on Sanctuary’s denizens. Will you rise to the task and thwart their frozen grasp on the realm?

From November 19, 10 a.m. PST—December 3, 10 a.m. PST, the Red-Cloaked Horror has a chance to spawn in Helltide, instead of a Hellborne, while Blightfiends spread their malice within Helltide ambushes. The Red-Cloaked Horror also has a chance to appear in the Infernal Hordes and Dungeons to ambush you from the shadows. Defeat these frigid foes for increased rewards, such as Cinders, Burning Aether, and more.

The return of the Red-Cloaked Horror brings good tidings as well, for slaying the hulking beast is guaranteed to earn you the coveted—and improved—Gileon’s Brew. For 30 minutes, this fabled Elixir increases your damage dealt to enemies by 20%, causes enemies to routinely drop additional Herbs and Crafting Materials, and grants 15% increased Experience. Gileon’s Brew also has a chance to drop from Tortured Gifts in Helltide throughout the limited-time event.

To spread the grim cheer of the season, the Midwinter Square has been resurrected within Kyovashad. Visit the Midwinter Square to accept a powerful one-time gift—use it wisely!

Back to Top

Become the Spiritborn for a Limited-time

For those that have not yet delved into the jungles of Nahantu, or tasted the rapid cleaving of the Spiritborn’s signature polearm—your time is now.

From November 19—December 2, any who haven’t yet purchased Vessel of Hatred will be able to experience this acrobatic warrior firsthand when playing on Battle.net. Try this new class up to Level 25, and channel the fearsome new powers of our most mobile class yet.

You’ll be able to seamlessly carry over all progress earned from the Spiritborn Trial to the Vessel of Hatred expansion (if purchased), allowing you to pick up right where you left off—no extra steps needed!

Back to Top

Mother’s Blessing Reignites

Rise, wanderer, and stand triumphant before your hoard of spoils—Mother’s Blessing has returned! An alluring glow descends across the land, increasing the clarity and temperament of all stalwart demon slayers.

From November 19—November 26, all players will earn increased experience and Gold at a (multiplicative) increased rate. Lilith blesses all her children, as this bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms and all World Tiers. This bonus stacks, so pair it with Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression to maximize your experience gains while killing Monsters.

Use this boost to carve through ranks of the Battle Pass, climb to higher Levels and World Tiers with burning swiftness, complete your Season Journey, and level multiple characters to their maximum potential.

The Blessed Mother’s cruelty is matched by her generosity, but not for long. Gather round, stoke the fire, and rally your most savvy of companions to decimate demons with renewed fervor. Rise to new heights and earn more Experience and Gold for your bloodlust during Mother’s Blessing!

Be sure to check out the in-game shop starting on November 19, where you’ll find free personalized gifts and discounted Fortunate Finds.

—The Diablo IV Team