Toxic Shock Rogue Abattoir of Zir Guide Now Live - Lucky Luciano's Rogue Guide

Ubers

NM 100

Speed Runs

Seasonal Content

Eternal Realms



Solo Play

Group Play

Group Carries



Single Target DPS

AoE DPS



The Toxic Shock Rogue is a fast, high-damage, tanky build that is designed to take down the Abattoir of Zir with prejudice. With this build, you'll be able to carry your friends and speed-run dungeons with ease.

This is a Melee build using and to utilize bonuses for both Cutthroat and Marksman skills to benefit from . spreads the Daze from your and . The passive then knocks down all of your Dazed enemies on crits, and this also spreads. Your enemies can't damage you if they can't hit you! Additionally, the "bug" with the is going to remain in game and gives you a huge amount of damage while you are specced into Combo Points.