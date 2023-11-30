Toxic Shock Rogue Abattoir of Zir Guide Now Live - Lucky Luciano's Rogue Guide

This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Toxic Shock Rogue Abattoir of Zir Guide
21 minutes ago
Jezartroz
The Abattoir of Zir releases in a few short days - and we've got the best build to tackle it! After today's Campfire Chat, which previewed the Abattoir of Zir's challenging enemies, it's clear you'll need a mix of survivability and damage to make your way through - glass cannons beware.
Lucky
for you, Diablo content creator Lucky Luciano has created a Toxic Shock Rogue build that's sure to have you charging through the Abattoir of Zir in no time - and with no deaths to set you back!
Lucky Luciano's Toxic Shock Rogue Guide Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
Diablo 4 Campfire Chat Liveblog 11/30
Toxic Shock Rogue
The Toxic Shock Rogue is a fast, high-damage, tanky build that is designed to take down the Abattoir of Zir with prejudice. With this build, you'll be able to carry your friends and speed-run dungeons with ease.
This build excels in the following content:
Ubers
NM 100
Speed Runs
Seasonal Content
Eternal Realms
Solo Play
Group Play
Group Carries
Single Target DPS
AoE DPS
Looking for Lucky's commentary on gear, skills, paragon, and more? Check out his
video companion
to the Toxic Shock Rogue guide!
To learn more about the new Toxic Shock Rogue build, check out our Diablo 4 Lucky Luciano's Toxic Shock Rogue Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
This is a Melee build using and to utilize bonuses for both Cutthroat and Marksman skills to benefit from . spreads the Daze from your and . The passive then knocks down all of your Dazed enemies on crits, and this also spreads. Your enemies can't damage you if they can't hit you! Additionally, the "bug" with the is going to remain in game and gives you a huge amount of damage while you are specced into Combo Points.
If you'd like to learn more about Lucky Luciano's Toxic Shock Rogue, be sure to check out the links below!
Toxic Shock Rogue Overview Toxic Shock Rogue BIS/Gear
Toxic Shock Rogue Skills & Rotation Toxic Shock Rogue Paragon
Toxic Shock Rogue Gems and Resistances Toxic Shock Rogue Vampiric Powers
