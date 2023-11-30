This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Itemization Changes Planned for Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
15 minutes ago
by
Tharid
During their Campfire Chat livestream on November 30, Blizzard announced that they would make massive itemization changes in Diablo 4 with the release of Season 4. Itemization has been the hottest community topic since Diablo 4's launch. According to countless examples in Blizzard's official forums and social media, itemization in Diablo 4 feels overwhelming and meaningless simultaneously.
Diablo 4 Campfire Chat Liveblog
Highlights
Blizzard agrees that the mental bandwidth needed to process collected items in Diablo 4 is challenging. it's difficult to find upgrades due to the high variability right now.
Many factors, like the high number of affixes, contribute to this issue that it is very hard to find a "perfect item."
The development team wants to change itemization so that players can do something with items, turning itemization progress into a journey.
Providing the tools to customize and modify good items is vital for player progression, making the game more exciting overall.
Blizzard has already made numerous changes to itemization, like the Vulnerable and Critical damage changes with Season 2. The reason behind the fact that many changes happen all at once is that Blizzard wants to improve itemization as a whole and not only single aspects, which could make other aspects worse.
Because of the fact that many changes need to happen at once, the development team is planning to introduce these changes with Season 4 next year.
Team 3 is actively working together with Diablo partners and content creators to gather feedback regarding the itemization changes that are in development right now.
Endgame content and itemization are the two top development priorities at the moment.
When the team is ready to talk about the changes, they will dedicate a whole developer stream to it.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Shaylla
on 2023-11-30T14:22:26-06:00
In every stream I hope to hear an item filter announcement :(
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post