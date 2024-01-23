This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Weeping Oracle - New Sorcerer Cosmetic Set
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Channel what inner Light you have left with The Weeping Oracle set for Sorcerers!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
The Weeping Oracle Prestige Sorcerer Cosmetics
The gold and jewels on this set blend together to truly create an artistic piece!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
