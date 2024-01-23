This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mirage of the Marshlands - New Rogue Cosmetic Set
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Rogues are sporting a smoky jade set this time around with Mirage of the Marshlands!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Mirage of the Marshlands Prestige Rogue Cosmetics
In-game, this set sports a smoky jade fire animation - it's breathtaking!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Quagmire Camouflage "Mirage of the Marshlands" Accessories
Not included in the images below is the
Mirage Doppleganger
emote - pocket sand!
Back Trophy
Headstone
