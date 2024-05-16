This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Lost City of Ureh New Area Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.0
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 16 min ago
by
silec
After
our previous report
on the area changes from the PTR and Patch 1.4.0 now being live, we decided to visit The Lost City of Ureh in Hawezar once again. New changes to The Lost City of Ureh area have been made in the time between the PTR and Live, blocking off the entrance to the city once again.
Lost City of Ureh PTR Area Changes Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.0 Datamined Changes
In-game Before/After Comparison
On live servers, the path into the city is now blocked off once again. It's not the same as pre-Patch 1.4.0 but the city entrance gate is now walled off instead.
PTR (left) vs Live (right)
The vendor stall and other added objects were removed from the nook to the right of the entrance gate.
PTR (left) vs Live (right)
Map Before/After Comparison
The map of the zone now only shows the area up to the blocked-off entrance gate to the city.
PTR (left) vs Live (right)
If you zoom out the map far enough the added path behind the city gate reappears.
We have previously reported on the area changes that Blizzard has made to the Lost City of Ureh on the Patch 1.4.0 PTR. Make sure to read our previous article if you want to learn more about these changes and the history behind the Lost City of Ureh.
Lost City of Ureh PTR Area Changes
Are you excited to visit The Lost City of Ureh at some point in the future of Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below.
