This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
The War Within - Cooking "Leaks" For Everyone
The War Within
Posted
22 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The latest build of The War Within Alpha has a huge leak - literally. It also comes with several updates to Cooking recipes and reagents!
We
previously datamined
vegetable weapons coming in The War Within, and now we've partially discovered how to obtain
Extra Large Leak
!
Datamining has revealed the
Extra Large Leak
spell, which shows that combining 999
Twined Herbs
. While we currently do not have a source for
Twined Herbs
, it's possible that this may be a vendor crafting reagent, similar to
Thaldraszian Cocoa Powder
and
Three-Cheese Blend
in Dragonflight.
Leaks aren't the only thing in The War Within, though - this build also brought several other updates to the Cooking profession. A new recipe,
Ghoulfish Delight
, provides food that increases both Fishing Skill and Perception - a first for food in World of Warcraft. While
Captain Rumsey's Lager
was able to give a short Fishing Skill bonus in the past, food has never altered a Secondary Skill for a profession before.
Hot Honeycomb
was also added as a secondary ingredient for Cooking, providing increased servings produced for recipes it is added to.
Finally, some recipes that were previously just placeholders received updated effects, including some fun randomized food buffs, a food that can potentially change your appearance to that of a child, and a water-walking drink!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News