The Gauntlet and Leaderboards Release on February 13 - Diablo 4 Season 3

lol 1 week before the launch of Last Epoch :))))) they really think that the gauntlet gonna keep people on D4 instead of almost all leaving for LE :))))I commend them for trying at least :DAlso, blizz devs "we won't launch gauntlet with the start of season cuz we don't want people to rush, gauntlet is more mid season..."also blizz when another arpg is around the corner, not even 2 weeks into the season: "WERE RELEASING THE GAUNTLET PREPAAAARE!":)))))) dang... here's hoping that D4 gonna become good at least by it's 2nd expansion, if by the 1st it doesn't manage...
purposeful delay not for us to 'get used to the season' but another lame midseason engagement metric grab. thank goodness the shareholders get appeased
Holy moly, going to be really good times!
So its greater rift in bad?