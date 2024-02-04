This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Patch 1.3.0 Helltide Changes - Living Steel Chest Cost Reduced, New Helltide Icons
Diablo IV
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
silec
Patch 1.3.0 introduced multiple changes to the Helltide system. Here is a summary of everything that has changed for Helltides including the Chest cost reduction and new map icons.
We have already reported on the biggest change
to the Helltide system: it now starts at the start of the hour, every hour, and lasts for 55 minutes. This makes farming for much easier and lets players participate in Helltides whenever they feel like it.
The following change was not a part of the patch notes but it's a welcome change nonetheless. Tortured Gifts of Living Steel now cost 275 Cinders to open (down from 300 Cinders).
Tortured Gifts of Living Steel and Tortured Gifts of Mysteries now also have a new distinct icon on the map to set them apart from the other Helltide chests. These icons now also show up on your map across the whole zone that you are in, instead of only appearing when the player is within close proximity of them.
The new map icons for the Living Steel chest (left) and the Mystery chest (right).
What do you think of these changes? Do you enjoy Helltides? Let us know in the comments below.
