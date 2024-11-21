The Armory Is Coming to Diablo 4 With Season 7 - Swap Gear Sets

The Armory
The Armory is here! The ability to effortlessly swap between saved builds in town has arrived.
- The Armory gives you the option to Save, Load, and Name your favorite builds.
- Armory Loadout slots are Character bound: 5 Loadout slots per character.
- At a glance from your Loadout, you’ll be able to view the Equipment, Skills, selected Paragon Nodes and Glyphs that make up your saved build. Note: changing between Loadout slots with differing Paragon loadouts does not cost Gold.
- Start by selecting an empty slot and save your build to begin.
- Saving your loadout will capture the following: Equipped Items, Paragon Board and Glyphs, Skill Selections, and Class mechanic.
- The Armory can be accessed across each major city in Sanctuary, and end-game hubs such as the Citadel, Tree of Whispers, and Training Grounds in Kyovashad.
- If an item saved in your armory loadout is no longer available—whether from selling, trading, or salvaging—an icon will indicate the item is missing on the Loadout preview.