The Armory Is Coming to Diablo 4 With Season 7 - Swap Gear Sets

The Armory

The Armory gives you the option to Save, Load, and Name your favorite builds.

Armory Loadout slots are Character bound: 5 Loadout slots per character.

At a glance from your Loadout, you’ll be able to view the Equipment, Skills, selected Paragon Nodes and Glyphs that make up your saved build. Note: changing between Loadout slots with differing Paragon loadouts does not cost Gold.

Start by selecting an empty slot and save your build to begin.

Saving your loadout will capture the following: Equipped Items, Paragon Board and Glyphs, Skill Selections, and Class mechanic.

The Armory can be accessed across each major city in Sanctuary, and end-game hubs such as the Citadel, Tree of Whispers, and Training Grounds in Kyovashad.

If an item saved in your armory loadout is no longer available—whether from selling, trading, or salvaging—an icon will indicate the item is missing on the Loadout preview.

The Armory is here! The ability to effortlessly swap between saved builds in town has arrived.