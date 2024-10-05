This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Target-Farm Ancestral Legendaries, Uniques, & Runes With Tributes in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 20 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The search for loot never ends in Diablo 4, and that doesn't change in Vessel of Hatred - what does, though, is how you can do it.
Players are always looking for that next big upgrade, and for many, things like Ancestral Legendaries, Unique items, and now Runewords will be a large boost of power for your character. RNG can be a cruel mistress, however, and many may run into strings of bad luck where no matter what they do, they just can't get an upgrade to drop.
Thankfully, Blizzard has introduced the
Kurast Undercity
in Vessel of Hatred, a new time-attack dungeon that will become an endgame staple. The Undercity alone might not fix bad RNG, but one of its features,
Tributes
certainly will - if you can complete the content.
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Notes Pre-Launch Developer Livestream Summary
When preparing a run in the Kurast Undercity, players can offer a Tribute - an item that changes the reward pool at the dungeon's completion. As long as players obtain at least the minimum required completion rank by clearing the Undercity quickly, they'll be eligible for the new, guaranteed loot based on the type of Tribute used:
Tribute of Growth: rewards additional experience
Tribute of Harmony: rewards guaranteed Runes
Tribute of Radiance (Resolute): rewards Ancestral Legendaries to the player who used the Tribute
Tribute of Ascendance (Resolute): rewards Uniques with a possibility of a Mythic Unique to the player who used the Tribute
Tributes aren't all you can do to affect your loot, though - while a tribute changes the overall loot drop pool,
Bargains
can then alter Tribute effects even further.
These Bargains can cost anything from exorbitant amounts of gold to crafting materials, and everything in between. However, the combination of Tributes and Bargains can virtually guarantee an item you want to drop at the end of a Kurast Undercity run.
What do you think of this level of determinism in loot drops? Let us know in the comments below!
