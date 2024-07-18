Spiritborn Skill Tree Revealed - All Active, Passive, & Key Passive Skills in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

A special thank you to Rob2628, who shared the skill information within this article with us. You can find his video on the Spiritborn below!

Thrash

Ferocity

Withering Fist

Vulnerable

Thunderspike

Vulnerable

Rock Splitter

Resolve

Rake

Ferocity

Ferocity

Stinger

Vulnerable

Healthy

Vulnerable

Quill Volley

Vulnerable

Crushing Hand

Barrier

Resolve

Vortex

Barrier

Soar

Vulnerable

Unstoppable

Vulnerable

Toxic Skin

Unhindered

Vulnerable





Ravager

Rank 1/5



Tags: Focus, Jaguar, Incarnate

Cooldown: 20 seconds

Lucky Hit Chance: 31%



Passive: Minimum Ferocity increased by 2.



Active: Unleash a savage roar, causing all your attacks to trigger additional strikes dealing 60% damage for 6 seconds.



Fire Damage



Enhanced Ravager

Ravager's duration is extended by 2 seconds per kill while active. This bonus is reduced by 0.25 each kill, to a minimum of 0.50 seconds.



Measured Ravager

While Toxic Skin is active, your Poisoning deals an additional 25% of its damage over time as Critical Strikes to Vulnerable enemies.



Replenishing Ravager

Ravager passively stockpiles any Healing you receive up to 40 stacks. While active, Ravager spends stacks to strike Elite enemies up to an additional 4 times.





Unhindered

Unstoppable

Vulnerable

Vulnerable

Defensive Skills

Concussive Stomp

Barrier

Unstoppable

Counterattack

Ferocity





Scourge

Rank 1/5



Tags: Defensive, Centipede

Cooldown: 12 seconds

Lucky Hit Chance: 21%



Call forth a wave of insects that bite enemies, Fearing and Slowing them for 3 seconds and applying 100% Poisoning damage over 6 seconds.



Poison Damage



Enhanced Scourge

Each time you hit an enemy with Scourge, you gain 1% increased damage vs Crowd Controlled enemies for 6 seconds, up to 50%.



Adaptable Scourge

Lucky Hit: Hitting an enemy affected by Scourge has up to a 50% chance to Life Steal 35% of the damage done.



Reinforced Scourge

Casting Scourge grants 100% of your Maximum Vigor over 6 seconds.





Armored Hide

Resolve

Unstoppable

Resolve

Barrier

Barrier

Resolve

Ferocity

Touch of Death

Rushing Claw

Ferocity

Razor Wings (Rank 1/5)

Vulnerable

Barrier

Payback

Unstoppable

Ferocity

Healthy

The Devourer

The Hunter

Ferocity

The Seeker

Vulnerable

The Protector

Barrier

Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Vital Strikes

You deal 100% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.



After making an enemy Vulnerable , your next Direct damage dealt to them:

Heals you for 2% of your Maximum Life

Generates 5 Vigor

Removes the Vulnerable effect



You deal 100% increased damage toenemies.After making an enemy, your next Direct damage dealt to them:





Noxious Resonance

Your Critical Strikes cause enemies to burst 100% of the Total Poisoning on them as Poison damage to those around them.









Adaptive Stances

The Base Spirit of a Skill cast grants:

Eagle: 30% Movement Speed

Gorilla: 30% Damage Reduction

Jaguar: 30% Attack Speed

Centipede: 30% Life Steal



Casting a Skill of a different Base Spirit swaps to the new bonus and increases all damage by 30% for 5 seconds.



The Base Spirit of a Skill cast grants:Casting a Skill of a different Base Spirit swaps to the new bonus and increases all damage by 30% for 5 seconds.