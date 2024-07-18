This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Spiritborn Build Planner Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 43 min ago
by
Arktane
Our Diablo 4 Spiritborn Build Planer is now live! We've collected all information currently available about the recently showcased new Spiritborn class coming with the release of the Vessel of Hatred Expansion on
October 8th 2024
.
Diablo 4 Spiritborn Class Overview Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Content Overview
This agile warrior has a great deal of versatility with both gameplay and itemization, which will prove to be quite interesting to those who love to theorycraft and make builds of all shapes and sizes!
Spiritborn Class Build Planner
Currently, our build planner is updated to include:
All Active Skills
All known Legendary Aspects
3 Unique Items
