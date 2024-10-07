This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
So You Want to Play a Spiritborn - Jaguar, Eagle, Centipede, or Gorilla?
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 44 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With the launch of Vessel of Hatred only a few short hours away, many players are ready to dive into Nahantu and take a look at the Spiritborn, Diablo 4's first new class. The question many are asking, though, is what Spirit Guardian do you choose?
Recently, the Wowhead team was invited to an early access playtest of Vessel of Hatred, and our Spiritborn Lead
RenataKane
was able to extensively test this new class. Read on to see her take on Spiritborn leveling, builds, aesthetics, and more!
Vessel of Hatred Playtest Review
I had the privilege of playing a Spiritborn during Blizzard's recent early press access server, Canopy, from September 24th through October 3rd, 2024. I had been looking forward to trying this class because the skills reminded me of some of the best parts of playing the Monk in Diablo 3, with dashes of Witch Doctor thrown in for poisoning flair. The Thorns mechanics reminded me of my favorite Crusader build. So I went in thinking that this would probably be one of my favorite classes in Diablo 4.
I was wrong.
It wasn't
one
of my favorite classes.
It's hands-down the best class I've ever played in the Diablo franchise -- and I've played every Diablo game and expansion since 1997.
Question is: bug spray or sunscreen?
Playing the Spiritborn
My first impression of the Spiritborn was a class that felt strong, agile, and intuitive right from the start. The gameplay does feel very Monk-like, with incredible mobility with few weaknesses. Single-target was problematic very early, but this quickly evened out after picking up a few more skills.
This is literally a class with someone for everyone. The hidden Incarnation of the Spiritborn is the Chameleon, because you can shift into any playstyle you like. Love the hard-hitting melee class? Gorilla-forward. DoTs and kiting? The Centipede is for you. Distance caster? Eagle. Fast-hitting up-close melee with lots of dodge and weave? Jaguar's for you. Mix and match for the best results! About the only thing you can't play as a Spiritborn is a Minion/Companion build, although sometimes
The Hunter
Ultimate skill feels like that. An Ultimate that can keep resetting its own cooldown? Don't mind if I do! (My personal record resetting my Hunter cooldown was seven times).
My major fear was that Spiritborn would suffer from the problem many close-quarters classes have: squishiness. I was pleasantly surprised at all the defensive tricks hidden in passives. is surprisingly good at giving a very high-uptime Barrier, but I found my defensive happy place in all the Block Chance and Block Damage Reduction available from a variety of sources.
Barrier never budges.
True story: Combined with all my Block Chance actives, passives, Legendary aspects, and the Inherent characteristic on my trusty Quarterstaff,
Fueled
, I stood around for a full minute in a Helltide in Torment 1 watching a horde of demons trying to knock me senseless while never getting my health below 75%.
The one warning I will give to all Spiritborn: ignore the
Juggernaut's Aspect
. Evade is far too important for Spiritborn to hamstring the Evade cooldown that way. Personally, I ran around up until Torment 2 with my Armor only reducing my damage by 50-60% and did just fine.
Leveling the Spiritborn
So, of course, everyone is going to ask the question about what's the "best" Spiritborn leveling build or Spiritborn Incarnate form -- and my personal answer is "Yes."
Truly, there isn't a bad way to level a Spiritborn. I've played a lot of classes and builds, but the class design team at Blizzard did a phenomenal job of making everything I experimented with feel fluid and intuitive, right from the beginning. Spiritborn has no discernible bumpy spots in their progress.
I played around with all the early leveling skills during my time in Canopy, and everything felt rock-solid and smooth. It was easy to get into a rhythm with any of them, although I eventually decided on a crazy Jaguar/Eagle build due to the fact I found an amazing and unexpected interaction between one of the skills and a familiar Legendary aspect.
Gorilla (think Barbarian-style melee) and Centipede (poison) felt a little slower in the 1-15 range, but those together felt much better a little later on, especially when combined. Centipede struggled with single-target early, but mixing it up with the Gorilla improved that considerably.
As I leveled, I experimented primarily with Eagle and Jaguar builds. This led to playing Quill Volley, a combination of the two fastest Incarnates in the jungle: Jaguar and Eagle.
I stumbled on an especially fun variation for Quill Volley, definitely the strongest leveling build for Spiritborn, and I've written it up as the Quill Volley leveling build with the Blood Quills variation. I hope you have as much of a blast as I have! (pun totally intended - you'll see what I mean).
Quill Volley (Blood Quills) Spiritborn Leveling Guide
Recommendations
So who do I recommend play the Spiritborn? Everyone! Give jungle life a try while you're in Vessel of Hatred. Come for the fun, stay for the mass demonic slaughter. You're in for a treat.
Whatever we do ... we look great doing it!
Which Spirit Guardian are you choosing for your Spiritborn? Let us know in the comments below!
