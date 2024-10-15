This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Slay With Your SlayPals - Blizzard Releases Diablo 4 Mercenary Faux-Commercial
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 33 min ago
by
Arktane
Catching everyone off guard completely, Blizzard has released a new video to their YouTube channel for Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion - and you'll have this one stuck in your head for
days
.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3 Patch Notes Released Several Mythic Uniques Buffed in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3
At face value, this video is just an ad for the Vessel of Hatred expansion with a focus on
the new Mercenaries
available for hire. In all reality though, this clearly must be the corrupting influence of Hell, driving the Diablo Team to the brink of madness - and it's beautiful in its madness.
The video features a stylized retro commercial for SlayPals dolls, leaning on the late 1990s and early 2000s toy commercial nostalgia, complete with a cheesy earworm of a song and an overly saccharine tone. Starting off campy and happy-go-lucky, the SlayPals commercial derails rather quickly, descending into the realms of absurdity - of course, it's Varyana's fault.
Unfortunately as of now though, we cannot purchase SlayPals dolls to have our own Massacre Party with Varyana, but perhaps there is still hope someday for a SlayPals T-shirt.
What do you think? Would you want to have your own SlayPals doll for Raheir, Subo, Aldkin, or Varyana? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
drgergqag
on 2024-10-15T14:37:25-05:00
Amazing
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post