Skill Tree Respec Improvements - Diablo 4 Season 3

Looks pricy. Best to sit and ponder about it.
What would be great is to have talent tree loadouts so you can change for which content you are using.
How exactly can I experiment with the new tree without spending gold if I still need to spend the gold to apply the new tree and use it? lol.Anyway, one of the QoL that should be in the game a long time ago, but it is held hostage to show up as a season feature. Same with the loadouts, dont worry, it will be a new season feature!They really need to detach the QoL/Fixes from the seasonal model.
game needs loadouts, and the trees need a ton of work still... D4 is just an awful game compared to PoE and Last Epoch on most levels and it's got less casual fun-factor than D3. dungeons and affixes suck, builds are pretty rigid, monster mechanics suck, bosses are beyond trash compared to what we're seeing from PoE2 previews.D4? More like D4/10.seriously though these trees need actual reworks and loadouts need to happen. how has blizzard done so good on modernizing WoW this past year when at the same time they released the pile of garbage that is D4? literally just steal from the winning ideas from your own recent stuff lol (the M+ affixes for dungeons totally sucks ass though, people don't even like M+ affixes IN M+)
If you at least changed the classes a little, adding or modifying skills, there would be a reason to celebrate this change.But if you give the only new feature to an NPC that we don't control (the new pet), why do we want this new addition?The classes are going to be the same as at launch, where we all already know the builds we are going to play. And knowing you, the new legendaries that you will add will be of the style "+10% dmg to the fireball"