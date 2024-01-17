This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Three New Seasonal Blessings in Season 3 - Shrine Effects, Greater Whisper Collections, Tuning Stones
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Arktane
As we level our new characters in Season 3 of Diablo 4, Season of The Construct, we will be gaining the boon of some powerful new Seasonal Blessings! These new Blessings will be of great use to us all throughout the season.
Diablo 4 Season of The Construct Revealed All Governing and Tuning Stones in Season 3
The new Seasonal Blessings are focused on both loot and utility, increasing Shrine buff durations, chances to get Greater Collections from Whispers, and improving overall drops of Tuning Stones from Wardwoven Chests, part of the new Season 3 mechanic.
Urn of Enduring Grace:
Boost to the duration of Shrine effects.
Urn of Tuning:
Chance to receive an additional Tuning Stone from Wardwoven chests.
Urn of Whispers:
Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards.
In order to unlock the Season Blessings for all your Seasonal characters, you'll need to earn
Smoldering Ash
. This currency is earned through the Battle Pass on the
Free Tiers
, so all players are able to acquire it. There is, however, a character level requirement for claiming Smoldering Ash rewards. This character level requirement will increase as you progress through the Battle Pass. While we don't currently know the anticipated Smoldering Ash level tiers, it's safe to assume that players will have a similar path to their Ashes as during Season of Blood.
Which Season Blessings do you think these new Blessings are replacing? Let us know in the comments below!
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
season-blessings
season-of-the-construct
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News