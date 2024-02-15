Season 3 Midseason Update Campfire Chat Announcement Next Week - Gauntlet, Class Changes

Damage control?some of the class changes need to address a lot of the glaring issues,stop nerfing builds that are barely getting by or fun, and buff the underperformers so that more builds are viable.stop nerfing everything fun and enjoyable, thats how you keep/get new people to the game.the fact is every season they just nerf stuff,they do do buffs, but not as many as the nerfs they throw out.make a baseline for the classes on where you want them to be, and go from there.Some classes have 2-3 viable specs or variants of those specs.some classes have more, some classes only really have 1 viable spec for end game uber lilith or nm 100.it needs to change, D3 had it better where builds where fun, and you could play multiple different builds and still it would be viable to an extent.D4 does not have that.