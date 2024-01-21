This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Scrolls of Escape Receiving Upgrades in Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
In Season of the Construct, the hardcore-mode item will be receiving some enhancements. These upgrades will increase the quantity that can be held by players and will make these items much more visible.
World Boss Caches Can Drop Uniques Gold Trading Much Easier on Console
Blizzard
Now will populate in the lost items stash if the player missed one that was dropped.
Stack limit increased from 20 to 99.
Appear as Legendary so that they are harder to miss when dropped on the ground.
These changes are a welcome addition for Hardcore players, as will be much harder to miss while blasting through demons. What other quality-of-life changes would you like to see in Diablo 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Changes Coming to Materials Avoid This Mistake in Vaults!
