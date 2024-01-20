This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Zoltun's Warding Loot Buff Will Drop if You Leave the Vault Before Completion
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 17 min ago
by
PopularTopular
We know it's a little early to be giving warnings about content that isn't even playable yet, but during the recent
Developer Update Livestream
, the team stated that if a player leaves the Vault before completion, they will lose all stacks of their
Zoltun's Warding
buff.
Vaults - New Dungeon Type in Season 3 Nightmare Vaults Level Paragon Glyphs
As a reminder, in order to receive the
Zoltun's Warding
buff, players will need to offer
Pearls of Warding
to the Statue of Zoltun Kulle within the Vault. These
Pearls of Warding
can be obtained in various ways, including from the game's new overworld activity,
Arcane Tremors
. Once a player has offered the
Pearls of Warding
and received
Zoltun's Warding
, they will need to avoid the Vault's various traps, or else risk losing stacks of their precious loot buff.
Offer your Pearls to receive
Zoltun's Warding
, but don't leave before completing the Vault!
What do you think of this interaction? Should players be able to exit the Vault and keep their
Zoltun's Warding
buff? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
1
Comment by
TOMRUS
on 2024-01-20T16:46:46-06:00
That buff itself is so bad and stupid and now they double down on it. Horrible game design...
1
