Progress in Diablo 4's Hunt for the Cow Level - New Relics Found

* cownundrum
This has gotta be the saddest thing everWho even cares if there's a Cow Level in D4 at this point?
the discord invite link is brokencan yall plz repost a fixed one I have found a clue
Feels like a soulslike average questline.What is a cow level btw? Tried google it but couldn't find anything valuable.
Diablo III could have been updated further, not requiring a new, worse sequel. WoW, on the other hands, DESPERATELY needs a second version. Maybe 50-200 years from now, it will finally happen!