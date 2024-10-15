Progress in Diablo 4's Hunt for the Cow Level - New Relics Found

Lord Uacax Scrolls



Although Lord Uacax was an orphan, he held great respect for his ancestors. Before embarking on his quest he honored them thrice. He returned with the riches of the earth.





A cunning beast terrorized the plains. Though Lord Uacax was untrained in combat he hunted and defeated this foe. He claimed the beast's weapon as his trophy.





On the day of his accession Lord Uacax followed the morning birds and they honored him with their song. He adopted their image as his crest.

