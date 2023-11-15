This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Premium Currency Fix for Steam Players - Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2b
Diablo IV
Posted
11 hr 15 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has deployed Patch 1.2.2b for Diablo 4 which fixes premium currency values to correctly update when purchased ingame by Steam players.
Massive Living Steel Buffs - Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 Hotfix 3 Abattoir of Zir Guide Now Live
Blizzard
1.2.2b Build #47240 (PC)
- November 15, 2023
Fixed an issue where Virtual Currency values wouldn’t automatically update when purchased in-game by Steam players.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post