This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Players Abusing Bugs Will Not Be Included in Leaderboard Rankings - Blizzard Confirms
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 57 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Recently, it was reported that several bugs have been discovered relating to the Gauntlet and Leaderboards, allowing players to drastically inflate their scores in an unfair and exploitative way. Thankfully, Blizzard is on the case - and is reacting swiftly to maintain the integrity of the Leaderboard rankings.
Leaderboard Bug Discovered
We've got a fix for this early start on the gauntlet stuff for Week 2. We also have confirmed that anyone who uses this method to generate a score does not appear on the leaderboards in anyway.
In response to a
Reddit post
, Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher has stated that not only will players abusing this bug not appear on the leaderboards, but that there is a fix in progress, to be deployed sometime in Week 2. While we don't have an exact date, it stands to reason that any fixes such as this would likely be implemented early in the week, as the Gauntlet and Leaderboards reset for the first time later today, on March 12.
Diablo 4 Reddit Thread
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Malicone
on 2024-03-12T00:12:15-05:00
Good decision!
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News