This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Leaderboard Bug Discovered - Pre-Pull Entire Gauntlet
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 18 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With the Gauntlet and Leaderboards coming to the end of their first week, it seems a critical bug has been discovered - one that may call into question the top scores, and by extension all scores, on the leaderboard.
Players have discovered a way to enter the Gauntlet without actually beginning the run, thereby allowing them to round up monsters and drag them to key places - locations that would allow these players to maximize their score in ways that wouldn't be possible for those entering the Gauntlet and beginning it legitimately. Top Barbarian and Diablo 4 theorycrafter
Rob2628
has highlighted this bug on his stream:
It is very clear that this isn't intended behavior for the Gauntlet, but so far Blizzard has not acknowledged the issue. The age-old question of "exploit vs creative mechanics" has been making its rounds throughout the community, but it would not make sense for this to be a creative use of mechanics given the intent of how the Gauntlet is supposed to run - therefore, it's very likely we'll hear about a fix for this issue soon.
Players have had mixed responses in regards to the launch of the Gauntlet and the Leaderboards, with community sentiment centering around the
privatization of certain profiles on the leaderboards
, causing others to be unable to see builds and gear, or glean any potential strategy from top players. With the first reset of the Gauntlet coming tomorrow, there's still plenty of time to change - and we'll just have to see what fixes and changes Blizzard has in store.
Leaderboards and the Private Profile Dilemma
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News