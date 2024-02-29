Patch 1.3.3 Class Changes Summary - Diablo 4 Season 3

Blizzard

Damage increased by 20% baseline

Health increased by 10%

Damage bonus increased from 10/20/30% to 15/30/45%

Legendary Node Minion Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15% per 20% Attack Speed

Glyph Redesign:

You and your Minions deal 10% increased Physical Damage and you gain 1% Movement Speed for each active Minion

Core Skill Buffs to , , and

Buffs and functionality adjustments to underused Passives

Examples:



Now grants Thorns and 5/10/15% additional Armor

Changing from damage to Distant enemies to instead grant 4/8/12% Movement Speed

Fixed an issue with Skeletal Reapers respawning too few Corpses. They now spawn the proper amount.More Minion buffs in Season 4renamed to Death's Advance