Patch 1.3.3 Class Changes Summary - Diablo 4 Season 3

BlizzardMinion Buffs
- Damage increased by 20% baseline
- Health increased by 10%
- Damage bonus increased from 10/20/30% to 15/30/45%
- Legendary Node Minion Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15% per 20% Attack Speed
- Glyph Redesign:
- You and your Minions deal 10% increased Physical Damage and you gain 1% Movement Speed for each active Minion
Fixed an issue with Skeletal Reapers respawning too few Corpses. They now spawn the proper amount.
More Minion buffs in Season 4Skills
Passives
- Core Skill Buffs to , , and
- Buffs and functionality adjustments to underused Passives
- Examples:
- Now grants Thorns and 5/10/15% additional Armor
renamed to Death's Advance
- Changing from damage to Distant enemies to instead grant 4/8/12% Movement Speed