Joe Piepiora

We're gonna be opening up a PTR for Season 4 so that we can get a chance to let the community come in and test it extensively before the content actually goes live when Season 4 launches. While Season 3 is still active, the Season 4 PTR will go live, and players will get a chance to check that out and give us feedback. If they find issues around balance, for example, we then get a chance to interpret all that feedback and make some changes as we go.