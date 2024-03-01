This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Patch 1.3.3 Barbarian Class Changes - Whirlwind Unique Buffs
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 6 min ago
by
silec
Patch 1.3.3 is bringing various changes to the Barbarian class, including buffs to the Unique Gloves !
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.3 Barbarian Class Overview
Blizzard
Barbarian
Skills
Damage increased by 10%.
Fury gain increased from 13 to 15.
Additional Fury increased from 3 to 5.
Additional Fury with 2-handed weapons increased from 4 to 10.
Damage increased by 10%.
Damage increased by 10%.
Fury gain increased from 13 to 15.
Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Ultimate Cooldown Reductionincreased from 1 to 2 seconds.
Fortify amount increased from 15% to 20%.
Bonus damage increased from 10% to 20%.
Passives
Fury gain increased from 7/14/21% to 10/20/30%.
Paragon
Glyph
Previous: While wielding a Polearm, you deal 10% damage to Healthy or Injured Enemies.
New: While wielding a Polearm, you deal 10% increased damage.
Legendary Aspects
Damage reduction increased from 18-28% to 25-35%.
Unique Items
Ranks of Whirlwind increased from 2-3 to 3-4.
Damage increased from 16-26% to 25-35%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Seneschal gained double the benefit from skills that benefit allies, such as Barbarian's or Druid's .
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post