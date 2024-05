Like most builds, a center-stage Unique enables the build to function. Fire Bolt is no different, utilizing the newly added Flameweaver . This unique takes Fire Bolt and Firewall with some very strict Affix rolls and creates a build that obliterates all content in the game, with fast clear speed, high stagger application, and an active gameplay style. The Fire Bolt Sorcerer will burn bright this season and many more to come.