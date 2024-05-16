This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.0a - NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation Disabled & Evade Fixed
Blizzard has released a new patch that disables NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation to increase stability, and fixes an issue with Evade.
User Interface and User Experience
NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, a setting available to players with NVIDIA 4000 series graphics cards, has been temporarily disabled due to stability issues. We are actively investigating a fix and will enable the feature once known crashes have been addressed.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Evade didn't function properly for players using full Keyboard controls.
Various updates to address performance and stability issues.
