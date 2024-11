Blizzard

We will be fixing unintended interactions with Spiritborn and making balance adjustments in Season 7 to bring them in line with other classes

If something comes up that impacts other players in regards to game performance, we will fix those as soon as possible

We're not planning to nerf Spiritborn in the midseason patch.We are buffing all other classes in the midseason patch, but not enough to account for the power of unintended interactions with the Spiritborn.