Blizzard Confirms Season 7 PTR - Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
Tharid
In their recent mid-season developer livestream, Blizzard confirmed that Season 7 will get its own Public Test Realm. In fact, the PTR will be opened for testing Patch 2.1 and not for testing Season 7's seasonal mechanics, much like with other PTRs in the past.
Season 6 Mid-Season Campfire Chat Liveblog Second Diablo 4 Developer Livestream Announced
As mentioned by Adam Fletcher at the beginning of the week, Blizzard is planning an additional developer livestream for next week, which we now know will be about Patch 2.1 and its Public Test Realm:
While we don't know the exact date the PTR will open, we do know it will likely be after the Thanksgiving holiday - leaving players a few weeks to prepare for the upcoming changes in Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.1.
