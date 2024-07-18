This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Weapon Types Coming to the Spiritborn Class in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 44 min ago
by
Drapez
The newest class in Diablo 4, the Spiritborn, will have two new weapon types available for use in its battle against Mephito's hordes. The glaive and quarterstaff are currently only for use by the Spiritborn, but the class will also be able to wield polearms on release.
Spiritborn Build Planner Now Live
A special thank you to Rob2628, who shared the weapon information within this article with us. You can find his video on the Spiritborn below!
Rob2628 on Twitch Rob2628 on YouTube
Glaive
The glaive is a two-handed weapon, similar in style to what some might consider the polearm with a blade on either end.
The inherent affix for the glaive is +X% Damage to Elites.
Quarterstaff
The quarterstaff is also a two-handed weapon that takes the form of a shortened staff.
The inherent affix for the quarterstaff is X% Blocked Damage Reduction and X% Block Chance.
It'll be fun to see how the new weapon types and their models look in the wardrobe. It's a wonder if and when other classes will be able to equip these new weapons, and thus get access to the inherent affixes. Let us know in the comments what you think!
