This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
New Shard of Dawn Offensive Aspect Revealed - Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Event
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has just released a
new video summarizing everything
there is to do in the upcoming Midwinter Blight event. One of the rewards from the limited-time event is the new Offensive Aspect, giving a substantial temporary boost to Attack Speed and Movement Speed.
Blizzard Releases Midwinter Blight Event Video Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Event Guide
The new Aspect can be bought for 10 s (which is a new craftable event currency) from Gileon, the Midwinter Blight vendor. In the video, Blizzard clarifies that all of the rewards earned from Gileon will persist after the conclusion of the event. Whether or not that means that the second effect of the Aspect is only active during Midwinter Blight remains to be seen.
Gileon is the event vendor who offers a variety of rewards during the Midwinter Blight event.
Will you be using this new Aspect in your builds? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post